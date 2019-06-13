‘Game of Thrones’ Composer Hid a Heartbreaking Jaime-Brienne Easter Egg in Final Episode

Ramin Djawadi's original score teased a hopeful future for Jaime and Brienne that never happened.

“Game of Thrones” composer Ramin Djawadi has revealed to Insider a musical easter egg he hid in the HBO fantasy series’ final episode involving Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie). The moment occurred when Brienne sat down and wrote all of Jaime’s heroic accomplishments into the White Book, which put down in words that Jaime meant a lot more to history than just being the notorious Kingslayer. Djawadi set the scene to a musical composition titled “The White Book.” The score begins with the same melody Djawadi used for Robb Stark and Talisa Maegyr’s wedding in the show’s second season. That music was titled “I Am Hers, She Is Mine.”

“I just threw that in there because I thought it would be a subtle nod to their relationship,” Djawadi said. “When she sits there and she thinks about him and writes down all the things he had done, the second half is the ‘Honor’ theme, but yeah a big chunk of that [song] is the wedding theme.”

Djawadi continued, “It’s just a hint of what their relationship — if they had stayed together, if he was still alive — what it could have been. What they could have become. That’s why I put that in there.”

The easter egg is a heartbreaking one, as Jaime abandoned Brienne at Winterfell to return to Cersei in King’s Landing shortly after consummating their relationship. Jaime arrived in King’s Landing as Daenerys Targaryen burned the city to the ground. Jaime died alongside his sister, Cersei, in the cellars of the Red Keep as the building collapsed on them. Jaime’s decision to choose Cersei over Brienne was a polarizing one, but Djawadi’s music suggests that despite his choice Jaime’s love for Brienne remained authentic.

“I was amazed some people picked up on it,” Djawadi said. “I was hoping people would go, ‘Wait a minute, that’s from season two.’ And that was exactly my intent. I thought it would be very appropriate.” Djawadi concluded, “It shows the power of music. There were no words spoken, but by putting that in there your imagination goes [into] where this could have gone. I wanted people to have that emotion, and have those thoughts. I’m glad it was picked up.” “Game of Thrones” may be over on HBO, but Djawadi will keep the series alive with his “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience.” The music tour will travel around North America later this year. “Thrones” fans can listen to “The White Book” on Spotify

