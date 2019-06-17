‘GLOW’ Season 3 Trailer: The Show Goes On, with Geena Davis and a Change of Scenery

Looks like the new Las Vegas run is taking a lot out of the most famous fictional wrestlers on TV.

Through the first pair of seasons on the Netflix show “GLOW,” most of the characters have been in search of something. Even as Season 3 transplants the series’ central group of wrestlers to the bright lights of Las Vegas, it sure seems like that’s one thing that won’t be changing any time soon.

The show’s three main characters are all still holding on to a tenuous grasp on cooperation. Ruth (Alison Brie) and Debbie (Betty Gilpin) are navigating their complicated relationship inside and outside the ring. (If anything, it looks like the time out in Nevada is giving the two of them the chance to hash out their lingering differences on a leisurely desert hike!)

Sam (Marc Maron) made the trip out to Vegas with the rest of the GLOW team, but it seems like he and Ruth haven’t quite gotten over last season’s brush with something a little more than friendship. Ruth’s boyfriend Russell (Victor Quinaz) is also in tow, giving her plenty to juggle when she’s not headlining nightly Vegas shows as her in-ring Russian persona Zoya.

That switch from once-a-week cable show to main live attraction looks like one that’s starting to wear on everyone involved. Luckily, the “GLOW” cast is getting an extra boost this season with the arrival of Geena Davis as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the entertainment director of the casino where the ladies are setting up shop.

Above all, in case anyone had any doubt what decade this show takes place in, there are still plenty of neon wrestling costumes, massive hairstyles, and one instantly recognizable Roxette song to score the whole sneak peek.

The rest of the “GLOW” core is returning as well, including Shakira Barrera, Kimmy Gatewood, Rebekka Johnson, Sunita Mani, Kate Nash, Sydelle Noel, Marianna Palka, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens, Jackie Tohn, Ellen Wong, and Britney Young. Chris Lowell is also back as the on-screen producer and emcee Bash Howard (who also might have found some companionship of his own, far away from home).

Watch the full trailer for the season (including some faulty acrobatic equipment) below:

“GLOW” Season 3 premieres August 9 on Netflix.

