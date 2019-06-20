‘Halloween 2’ Eyes October 2020 Release With Jamie Lee Curtis and David Gordon Green Returning

David Gordon Green wrote the script for "Halloween 2."

After Jason Blum teased earlier this month that he was “discussing stuff” with Jamie Lee Curtis, Collider now reports that a sequel to the duo’s 2018 “Halloween” reboot is gearing up for a September film shoot. Multiple sources tell Collider a production start is set for just after the Labor Day holiday. Universal already has an untitled Blumhouse horror movie scheduled for October 16, 2020 that will most likely be “Halloween 2.”

Many of the talents involved with the successful “Halloween” reboot are expected to return, most importantly Jamie Lee Curtis as the franchise’s protagonist Laurie Strode. Cast members Judy Greer and Andi Matichak are expected to reprise their roles as Laurie’s daughter and granddaughter, respectively. David Gordon Green wrote the script for “Halloween 2” and is being eyed to return to the director’s chair.

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween” reboot opened last October to $76.2 million, the highest opening in the horror franchise’s history and the second biggest October start on record. The film ended its run with $159 million in the U.S. and $255 million globally on a budget in the $10 million range. Most importantly, the film got critics and fans back on the franchise’s good side after a series of poorly reviewed sequels.

The 2018 “Halloween” movie served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original. Carpenter is expected to return as producer of the 2020 sequel, alongside Blumhouse’s Couper Samuelson, Green, and Danny McBride. The latter co-wrote and produced the reboot.

As far as the “Halloween 2” plot is concerned, neither Blumhouse nor Universal is saying anything about where the franchise goes next. The reboot ended with the Strode family seemingly prevailing over Michael Myers by trapping him in the basement of their home and setting the place on fire. The movie ended with a shot of the burnt basement and Michael’s body nowhere to be found. A post-credits scene included Michael breathing, confirming the character survived the events of the film.

IndieWire has reached out to Blumhouse for further comment.

