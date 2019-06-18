‘I’m Sorry’ Renewed for Season 3 at truTV

Andrea Savage's comedy is one of the network's longest-running scripted series.

truTV is opting in for another round of hilarious real-life awkwardness. The network announced on Tuesday that it has renewed the Andrea Savage-led series “I’m Sorry” for a Season 3, set to premiere in 2020.

The series follows Andrea as she navigates the challenges of being a comedy writer and following all the resulting impulses in personal and professional settings. Tom Everett Scott and Olive Petrucci co-star as her husband Mike and daughter Amelia, while the series features a rotating ensemble including Jason Mantzoukas, Kathy Baker, Martin Mull, Gary Anthony Williams, and more.

When the series premiered in summer 2017, IndieWire’s review noted that the show “definitely draws on some of the hallmarks of the well-established genre of industry-adjacent metacomedies. It’s only vaguely serialized and it draws on an impressive roster of comedy guest stars to capture a friendly, backstage vibe on screen. But what comes through here is that this is Savage’s own voice. For the most part, the tricky situations that Andrea has to work her way out of aren’t contrived or punched up to match another comedian’s writing style. All of it is underlined with a real sense of love for family and friends.”

With the renewal, “I’m Sorry” becomes one of the network’s cornerstone scripted series and a helpful balance to truTV’s prominent unscripted fare. “Adam Ruins Everything,” the informational series hosted by Adam Conover, returns for new episodes this summer, while the network’s top-rated “Impractical Jokers” just wrapped its eighth season and is set for an upcoming feature film later this year. A third season of “At Home with Amy Sedaris” is also expected to air next year.

Season 2 premiered in January — like the previous two seasons, Season 3 is slated to run 10 episodes. In addition to episodes of the series available on the truTV app, the first season of the series is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.