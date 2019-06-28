IW Watch List: 8 Things to Watch this Weekend, from Soccer to Stonewall and Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Anima’

Thom Yorke, Cookie Monster, and Russell Crowe in a latex fat suit lead our weekly list of what you should watch this weekend.

Welcome to the IndieWire Watch List, a weekly feature that takes everything the site’s critics and editors are currently obsessed with and collects it all together in one place. From the best new movies and shows to can’t-miss streaming content and whatever else we can’t get out of our heads, consider this your one-stop shop for what to watch this weekend.

This week’s highlights include a dazzling Netflix short film by Paul Thomas Anderson, the incredible women of America’s World Cup soccer team, and a stirring 50th anniversary tribute to the Stonewall Riots.

8. Cookie Monster Sings “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” [Web Video]

Listen, Wrigley Field has seen its fair share of 7th inning studs and duds, so it’s clear by now what makes for a successful rallying cry at the stretch: Respect the tradition, but make it your own. Cookie Monster did exactly that, greeting the crowd with an elongated hello, nodding to the tradition’s founder, Harry Carey, and then throwing in a beautiful bait-and-switch: “Today, C is for Cubbies!” the blue puppet promised, and as he bellowed his way through the early verses, sprinkling in “me’s” where ‘I’s” should be, it seemed like the Sesame Street favorite was letting fans enjoy the peculiar spectacle of a muppet crooning to 30,000 baseball fans. But then, right after the third strike at the old ball game, the monster came out: Instead of shouting, “Let’s get some runs!” as tradition requires, he gave into his animal (is he an animal?) instincts, and subbed in, “Let’s get some coooooooooooooookies!” It’s a beautiful moment of pure joy amidst heated competition, just as the stretch should always be, but that’s also just who Cookie Monster is, and that’s who he should be, at all times — you know, as long as the Cubs are winning. (They were, and they did.) Otherwise, we’ll need those runs.—Ben Travers, Critic & Deputy Editor, TV

7. “The Detour: Season 4” [TV Series — TBS]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the course of four increasingly outrageous seasons, the globe-traveling, perpetually-in-peril Parkers have held onto their crown as one of the best TV families around. With a special brand of goofiness and a willingness to put this crew through an unending litany of physical and psychological challenges, “The Detour” has managed to build a steady, hilarious comedy that delivers on laughs week after laugh. A little wordplay here, a lot of slapstick there, and a quartet of characters all genuinely invested in each others’ well being makes for a winning recipe that’s worked year after year. The first three seasons are available to stream on Hulu, but for anyone who wants a crash course in some of the show’s earlier highlights, you can watch an official countdown in the space above.—Steve Greene, Associate TV Editor

6. “Curfew” [TV Show — Spectrum]

It’s time for “Curfew,” a British sci-fi series set in a dystopian near future that is part “Death Race,” part zombie apocalypse thriller, and all mindless brilliance. Every night in this alt-English city, a totalitarian regime enforces a strict curfew – counted down by a digital display that looks like a Target price scanner – to keep residents safe from the undead who kill at night. The one beacon of hope in this dreary, horrifying world is to take part in an underground car race for which the prize is passage to the Island, where freedom and a possible cure can be had. Can an unlikely ambulance driver (Phoebe Fox) triumph? Sean Bean and Adam Brody also appear in the series because why not. The one hitch in your summer viewing plans is that this is a Spectrum Original, accessible only to Spectrum cable subscribers or those who want to seek it out on Sky.—Hanh Nguyen, Senior Editor

5. Russell Crowe in “The Loudest Voice” [Limited Series — Showtime]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The Loudest Voice” is entertaining enough, recreating the lowlights of Roger Ailes’ career, but if you’re at all interested in the new Showtime limited series, it’s what Russell Crowe manages to recapture that’s worth watching. Masked in a suit of silicone (that’s really not as distracting as the hoopla would have you believe), the Oscar-winner bridges the width of his range within a single moment: His trembling, puppy dog eyes — hurt in that way that only rejection can hurt you — swiftly shift from pain to anger, as the ferocious propagandist to come peeks out, frothing at the corners of his bulky jowls. Even this early in the man’s career, Crowe recognizes how Ailes would respond to an innocent offense: He would use it as an excuse to attack. From there out, that’s what Crowe does, though there are just enough nuanced connections to pull you through.—Ben Travers, Critic & Deputy Editor, TV

Read IndieWire’s full review of “The Loudest Voice.”

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

Alex Holmes’ newest documentary starts with a hell of a warning: “The ocean’s always trying to kill you, it doesn’t take a break.” But the terrors awaiting the subjects of “Maiden” go far beyond the sea itself. Tracing the journey of forward-thinking female sailor Tracy Edwards, “Maiden” unspools a heart-pounding race around the world, but the true challenges facing Edwards and her all-woman crew include institutionalized sexism, a media circus unable to look beyond a splashy story, and crushing self-doubt. After falling in love with sailing – and the fellow “misfits and gypsies and nomads” that populate its crews – Edwards becomes determined to not only sail the tony Whitbread Round the World Race, but to do it as skipper and with a crew made up only of women.

Holmes has assembled a wealth of sources for the doc, from footage shot during the film’s central sailing race, to archival news video that provides an occasionally maddening look at the media coverage surrounding Edwards and her real-life journey. “Maiden” sacrifices some biographical clarity about its leading lady in service to getting to the main story: how a 24-year-old novice ended up skippering a yacht on the world’s longest (and arguably most challenging) sailing race, surrounded entirely by fellow women.

It’s about as rousing and timely a film as they make these days, and it does better a lick that it’s set mostly in 1989. Some things don’t change.—Kate Erbland, Deputy Editor, Film

Read IndieWire’s full review of “Maiden.”

3. “Stonewall Outloud” [Short Documentary — YouTube]

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In honor of Pride Month and to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots on June 28, Storycorp and Worlds of Wonder have released the documentary “Stonewall Outloud.” Produced by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder (“Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures”), it’s a one-of-a-kind project that features original audio recordings of people who were at the Stonewall Riots 50 years ago. But it’s brought to life by the faces of today’s LGBTQ community, including Lance Bass, Adam Rippon, Keiynan Lonsdale, Fortune Feimster, Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Laith Ashley, and more – lip-synching to the audio. The film is narrated by RuPaul and available to watch in its entirety for free on YouTube.—Hanh Nguyen, Senior Editor

2. USA vs. France in the FIFA Women’s World Cup [Sports — TV]

You see those three stars on the women’s jersey for Team USA? You know what they stand for? Three World Cup titles. You know how many stars exist on the Team USA men’s jersey? Zero. Be sure to tune in at 3pm EST today on Fox or Telemundo and watch American soccer’s most successful (and underpaid) team as they take on the host nation of France in the quarterfinals. Hopefully they will continue their march to yet another championship, and then they can all not go to the fucking White House. –Ann Donahue, Executive Editor, TV

1. “ANIMA” [Short film — Netflix]

“ANIMA,” the rapturous and spellbinding Paul Thomas Anderson “one-reeler” that Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke (and Netflix) have commissioned to help promote his new album of the same name, feels as essential as anything the “Phantom Thread” director has ever done. It’s also, in its own beguiling way, the next logical step in what has become one of recent history’s most rewarding partnerships between a filmmaker and a group of musicians. This 15-minute short — a Buster Keaton-inspired industrial ballet co-starring Yorke, Italian actress Dajana Roncione, and a remarkable crew of dancers — is nothing less than a dream come true.—David Ehrlich, Senior Film Critic

Read IndieWire’s full review of “ANIMA” here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.