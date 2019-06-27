‘It’s Always Sunny’ Season 14 Invades Dunder Mifflin, Set Video Builds ‘Office’ Parody Buzz

The beloved FXX comedy series is heading into its 14th season this fall.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” creator and star Rob McElhenney has fans buzzing after posting a video to his social media pages from the set of the popular FXX comedy series’ Season 14 set. The video reveals “It’s Always Sunny” is filming in the same location where NBC’s comedy series “The Office” filmed. The set is the exterior of what “Office” fans will recognize is the fictional Dunder Mifflin.

“Apparently this is Dunder Mifflin, I guess, where they shot ‘The Office,'” McElhenney says in the video. “I wasn’t 100% sure of that. But they’re gone now. They’re off the air. And now you got — sorry, Carell. I guess your show got canceled or whatever, but we’re still doing ours.”

McElhenney turns the camera to reveal his co-stars Charlie Day and Danny DeVito, who is not wearing any pants. The caption of the video reads: “The bar inside Dunder Mifflin is now called Paddy’s.” The description has led some fans to believe “It’s Always Sunny” is now occupying the old “Office” set to film new episodes. Other fans are wondering if “It’s Always Sunny” is using the “Office” set for some kind of parody/tribute episode that will air as part of the upcoming fourteenth season. “It’s Always Sunny” parodied “Seinfeld” to great effect in Season 13 (watch a clip here).

“It’s Always Sunny” Season 14 is premiering on FXX this fall. The series is currently tied with “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the longest-running live-action sitcom in American television history, and the cast has been vocal about getting to a fifteenth season in order to break the record. The series and “The Office” both premiered in the same year, 2005, which makes McElhenney’s taunting about “The Office” no longer airing all the better.

Despite being off the air for six season, “The Office” continues to be one of the most-watched sitcoms in the world thanks to Netflix. Data revealed in April that more users stream “The Office” on Netflix than any other program, which is one reason this week’s news the show will be pulled off the streaming platform after 2020 is so major.

“It’s Always Sunny” Season 14 kicks off September 25 on FXX. Watch McElhenney’s set video in the post below.

