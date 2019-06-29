Jeremy Renner Relaunches Music Career After ‘Endgame’ and Leaves Fans Completely Baffled

The crazy reactions to Jeremy Renner's new song almost make the actor's latest musical effort worth it.

Jeremy Renner didn’t wait long to release a follow-up project to “Avengers: Endgame,” but most fans didn’t see this career twist coming. Renner, beloved around the world for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dropped his new music single on June 28. The song, an edgy rock track titled “Heaven Don’t Have a Name,” is leaving many fans baffled to say the least (see the reactions below). Renner teased the song earlier this week in a viral video that showed the actor laying down tracks and playing various instruments for the track.

While “Heaven Don’t Have a Name” might be many Marvel fans first interaction with the musician side of Renner’s career, the actor has actually been playing music for quite some time. Renner recorded the song “I Drink Alone” for the soundtrack to the Charlize Theron-starring drama “North Country” and had tracks featured on the soundtracks for films such as “Love Comes to the Executioner” and “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.” Renner lent his vocals to Sam Feldt’s 2018 single “Heaven (Don’t Have a Name),” which Renner put a rock spin on for his new single. The actor also released a cover of “The House of the Rising Sun.”

Renner’s acting career is coming off the record-breaking success of “Avengers: Endgame,” which is currently the second highest-grossing movie of all-time worldwide. Upcoming film projects include a voice role in “Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad” and a gig opposite Jamie Foxx in the upcoming “Spawn” reboot.

Stream Renner’s “Heaven Don’t Have a Name” on Spotify here.

the new jeremy renner song is definitely gonna play over a sex scene in RIVERDALE next season. — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) June 28, 2019

Jeremy Renner does not have friends who are honest with him. — Pat Baer (@patbaer) June 28, 2019

Not being able to tell if the Jeremy Renner song is real is what the dangerous legalization of marijuana has done to this country — Jeremy D. Larson (@jeremydlarson) June 26, 2019

This makes me sad Jeremy and I are no longer Hollywood neighbours. I have SO MANY questions about this that he could have answered while shopping in Ralph’s ☹️ — Colette Fahy (@colettefahy_) June 28, 2019

Heaven don’t have a name. Except for Heaven, which is its name. — Dan Ozzi (@danozzi) June 28, 2019

Jeremy Renner’s music sounds like Taylor Hicks fronting Imagine Dragons. — Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) June 28, 2019

Jeremy Renner: I want to be a singer Record Label: Ok, we can make this work, we just have to be careful not to- Renner: Make the album cover look like it’s from 2002 Label: See that’s the thing, if it’s cheesy, people might- Renner: 2002 pic.twitter.com/S7GiDW04ji — Zach Raffio (@zachraffio) June 28, 2019

Damn I just realized what Jeremy Renner is singing in that promo clip and it’s totally ruined the comedic effect from when I thought he was scatting. I’ve been unplugged from the matrix. FUCK pic.twitter.com/kAERaA9hhG — Wrekonize (@Wrekonize) June 29, 2019

