Jeremy Renner Relaunches Music Career After ‘Endgame’ and Leaves Fans Completely Baffled

The crazy reactions to Jeremy Renner's new song almost make the actor's latest musical effort worth it.

4 hours ago

Jeremy Renner'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals, LA Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Apr 2019

Jeremy Renner

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Jeremy Renner didn’t wait long to release a follow-up project to “Avengers: Endgame,” but most fans didn’t see this career twist coming. Renner, beloved around the world for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dropped his new music single on June 28. The song, an edgy rock track titled “Heaven Don’t Have a Name,” is leaving many fans baffled to say the least (see the reactions below). Renner teased the song earlier this week in a viral video that showed the actor laying down tracks and playing various instruments for the track.

While “Heaven Don’t Have a Name” might be many Marvel fans first interaction with the musician side of Renner’s career, the actor has actually been playing music for quite some time. Renner recorded the song “I Drink Alone” for the soundtrack to the Charlize Theron-starring drama “North Country” and had tracks featured on the soundtracks for films such as “Love Comes to the Executioner” and “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.” Renner lent his vocals to Sam Feldt’s 2018 single “Heaven (Don’t Have a Name),” which Renner put a rock spin on for his new single. The actor also released a cover of “The House of the Rising Sun.”

Related

Renner’s acting career is coming off the record-breaking success of “Avengers: Endgame,” which is currently the second highest-grossing movie of all-time worldwide. Upcoming film projects include a voice role in “Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad” and a gig opposite Jamie Foxx in the upcoming “Spawn” reboot.

Stream Renner’s “Heaven Don’t Have a Name” on Spotify here.

