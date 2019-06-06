‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ Trailer: The Last Netflix Marvel Season Has Some Surprises in Store

Krysten Ritter is back for a farewell season as the last of the remaining Defenders on the streaming platform.

Now that all the Defenders have ventured off to cancellation pastures, Jessica Jones is looking to end her Marvel series on her own terms.

Krysten Ritter is back as the title heroine of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” a crimefighting force who’s had plenty of problems of her own over the run of the series. Staring down the events of the upcoming Season 3, she’ll have to find her way through a rocky set of interpersonal relationships, all while she tries to track down and eliminate the threat of one last enemy.

That foe might be one of the biggest forces they’ve faced so far. Jeremy Bobb joins the cast as Salinger, a brutal serial killer causing trouble at all levels of Jessica’s enterprise. Carrie-Anne Moss returns as Jeni Hogarth, Jessica’s ally on legal and investigative matters. Only this time, their relationship begins to fray when Jeni takes on Salinger as a client.

But maybe most importantly, the farewell season also features Jessica trying to figure out how to mend things with Trish (Rachael Taylor). The two are at least still on speaking terms, but that sisterhood of seasons past seems awfully fraught, particularly with this new villain looming over everything. (Trish and Jessica also have to navigate the ramifications of an unfamiliar world where both of them have superhuman abilities.) All of these are likely contributing to Jessica’s notorious ongoing alcoholic tendencies.

Related 'Always Be My Maybe': Culinary Code-Switching and Removing the Shame From the Asian Food Game

'Black Mirror' Review: Season 5 Stretches Thin Ideas to Their Breaking Point

The rest of the Season 3 ensemble also includes Benjamin Walker (as Jessica’s new romantic interest), Sarita Choudhury, Tiffany Mack, Jessica Frances Dukes, Aneesh Sheth, and Rebecca DeMornay.

As was Marvel’s custom for Netflix series, this final batch of “Jessica Jones” installments will stretch 13 episodes. This last release will mark the end of an original programming partnership that also included three other series — “Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” and “Marvel’s Iron Fist” — in addition to a limited run team-up series “Marvel’s The Defenders.”

After creating the series, which first premiered in 2015, Melissa Rosenberg finishes the three-season run as showrunner.

Watch the full trailer for the final season (including some dollar bills definitely not being used for their intended purpose) below:

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 3 premieres June 14 on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.