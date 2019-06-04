Lorenzo Soria Elected President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Lorenzo Soria is a longtime member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Lorenzo Soria will be taking the reins of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, outgoing president Mehar Tatna announced Tuesday.

A longtime member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Soria previously served as the president from 2003 to 2005 and from 2015 to 2017. The news was announced at the organization’s annual election meeting, held in Los Angeles. Soria will once again serve as the organization’s president for the 2019-2020 term.

“It’s a privilege to once again be elected to serve as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Soria said in a statement. “Together with my peers at the HFPA, I look forward to continuing our organization’s mission of recognizing the best in film and television, ushering in the next generation of storytellers, and staying true to our roots of giving back through our vast philanthropic efforts. I’ve never been prouder of our organization’s future and ready to get to work.”

Soria was born in Argentina and moved to Milan, Italy at a young age. After completing his studies, Soria became a journalist for the Italian newsweekly L’Espresso and has been working for the national daily La Stampa since 1988. Soria joined the HFPA in 1989 and has served in its administration for 24 years. During the last two years, he was Chairman of the Board.

He will be joined by Ali Sar, Janet R. Nepales, Ruben V. Nepales, and Meher Tatna, who were elected as vice president, treasurer, executive secretary, and chairman of the board of directors, respectively.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a nonprofit with roughly 90 members who are all international journalists based out of Southern California.

The organization is responsible for the Golden Globes, the annual event recognizing excellence in film and television. It also donates money to entertainment-related charities and funds scholarships for aspiring film and television professionals. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its 2017 donations reached a total of over $2.8 million in grants destined to non-profits, institutions, and charities.

The 77th Golden Globes will be held on January 5. Actress Sandra Oh and actor Andy Samberg hosted the 76th Golden Globes. Comedy-drama “Green Book” won three awards during the event, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, ahead of winning multiple Oscars, including Best Picture.

