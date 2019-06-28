Marianne Williamson Loves ‘Avatar’ So Much She Wants James Cameron to Win Nobel Peace Prize

"He didn't win an Oscar, but James Cameron deserves a Nobel Peace Price," the presidential candidate once shared on social media.

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson dominated social media buzz during the second night of the first Democratic debate thanks to her unconventional answers. Williamson, a best-selling author whose work includes “A Return to Love” and “Healing the Soul of America,” went viral after saying her first act as President of the United States of America would be to call the prime minister of New Zealand.

“My first call is to the prime minister of New Zealand who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the best place in the world for a child to grow up,” Williamson said. “And I will tell her ‘Girlfriend, you are so on, because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up.”

Even more amusing than Williamson’s performance during the Democratic debate is her not-so-secret obsession with James Cameron’s “Avatar.” The author’s Twitter page is full of praise for the record-breaking 2009 3D science-fiction epic, starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. As Williamson began trending during the debate, it didn’t take long for her pro-“Avatar” posts to resurface.

“All the films were good but ‘Avatar’ has changed the world,” Williamson tweeted during the 2010 Academy Awards, where “Avatar” was nominated for nine awards and missed out on the big prizes for Best Picture and Best Director to “The Hurt Locker.” “[James Cameron] didn’t win an Oscar tonight, but James Cameron deserves a Nobel Peace Price.”

Williamson first saw “Avatar” on January 4, 2010 and shared her snap judgement on social media: “Absolutely unbelievable. Run, don’t walk.” Seven years later, Williamson was hailing the Cameron epic as prophetic in depicting America’s current problems.

“If you want a simple explanation for what’s happening in America, watch ‘Avatar’ again,” Williamson tweeted.

“Avatar” remains the highest-grossing movie ever released worldwide. The film has been back in the news over the last several weeks as it defends its box office crown against the Marvel blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame.” Cameron is currently in post-production on “Avatar 2,” opening in theaters from Disney on December 17, 2021.

Saw AVATAR tonight. Absolutely unbelievable. Run, don’t walk. #fb — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 4, 2010

All the films were good but AVATAR has changed the world. He didn’t win an Oscar tonight, but James Cameron deserves a Nobel Peace Price #fb — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 8, 2010

If you want a simple explanation for what’s happening in America, watch AVATAR again. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) October 26, 2017

Marianne Williamson could make history as the first Avatar stan account in the Oval Office pic.twitter.com/8Rm8ZLkz8k — Jules (@Julian_Epp) June 28, 2019

