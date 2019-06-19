Martin Scorsese Returning to Paramount for DiCaprio Reunion ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Scorsese is heading back to a theatrical distributor after making his last two movies with streaming giant Netflix.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” has officially landed at Paramount Pictures, the studio’s chief Jim Gianopulos confirmed during a presentation to European exhibitors at CineEurope (via Deadline). The project marks the sixth collaboration between Scorsese and DiCaprio and their first since “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and more.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” was confirmed as Scorsese and DiCaprio’s next project in October 2018, but momentum on the film stalled as the director continued to work in post-production on “The Irishman.” The movie, based on the bestselling book by David Grann, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and centers around the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land. The murders attracted the attention of the newly created FBI, who set out to investigate the crimes.

Paramount’s announcement brings Scorsese back to to a proper theatrical distributor after partnering with streaming giant Netflix on his last two features, the gangster drama “The Irishman” and the recently-released music documentary “Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story.” Scorsese has a rich history with Paramount, the studio behind his efforts “Silence,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Hugo” (U.S. distribution only), and “Shutter Island.” Aside from “Shutter Island,” each of these films resulted in several Oscar nominations for the studio. Paramount was originally set to produce “The Irishman” before dropping the project because of Scorsese’s ballooning budget.

As for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the movie will be Scorsese and DiCaprio’s latest project following “Gangs of New York,” “The Aviator,” “The Departed,” “Shutter Island,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Both “The Aviator” and “Wolf” earned DiCaprio Oscar nominations for Best Actor. The new movie is being written by Eric Roth. Imperative Entertainment is behind the project and is working closely with the Osage Nation on the film.

“When I read David Grann’s book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie,” Scorsese said in a statement when the project was first announced. “I’m so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” will start production later this year. Scorsese is still editing “The Irishman,” which Netflix has announced will be released sometime this fall.

