‘Midsommar,’ ‘Wild Rose,’ and ‘Child’s Play’ — IndieWire Weekly Review Roundup

Kick your weekend off with all of IndieWire's film and television reviews, all in one place.

This week’s movie reviews ran the entire horror spectrum, with titles ranging from indie darling Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” to a big-budget “Chucky” reboot. The same goes for nonfiction TV, as our reviews include both chilling LGBT stories and competitive mini golf. So there’s really something for everyone here. Keep reading for a roundup of all of IndieWire’s film and television reviews:

Film

‘The Edge of Democracy’ Review: Brazil’s Slide Towards Fascism Becomes a Cautionary Tale

This documentary about Brazil’s failed attempts at democracy seems to foreshadow America’s future, writes David Ehrlich.

‘Midsommar’ Review: ‘Hereditary’ Director’s Latest Horror Epic Is Actually a Perverse Breakup Movie

Eric Kohn praises the film’s bold vision and appetite for risk taking, even if some scares don’t land.

‘Child’s Play’ Review: Even Aubrey Plaza Can’t Save This Half-Baked Horror-Satire Reboot

The franchise’s first film without Don Mancini tries to be scary and funny while failing at both, writes Eric Kohn.

Related 'Reef Break' Review: ABC's Goofy Drama Rides the Crime Wave for Escapist Summer Fare

'Wild Rose' Review: Jessie Buckley Shines in a Stirring Crossover Between Ken Loach and Kacey Musgraves

‘Wild Rose’ Review: Jessie Buckley Shines in a Stirring Crossover Between Ken Loach and Kacey Musgraves

To David Ehrlich, this film about a Scottish woman who dreams of country music stardom is just an excuse for Jessie Buckley to show off her incredible talent.

‘Anna’ Review: Model Sasha Luss Kills a Lot of Men in Luc Besson’s Bland KGB Thriller

While the director knows his way around an action scene, Luc Besson’s latest is ultimately problematic for its shallow treatment of women, writes David Ehrlich.

Television

‘The Lavender Scare’ Review: PBS Doc Is an Enraging Look at Government-Sanctioned Homophobia

The documentary about Joe McCarthy’s other scare gets points for drawing attention to a little-known atrocity, but could have gone much deeper, according to Hanh Nguyen.

‘Alternatino with Arturo Castro’ Review: Comedy Central’s Excellent New Sketch Series

The character actor demonstrates impressive range in a hilarious and nuanced look at Latinx culture, writes Ben Travers.

‘Yellowstone’ Review: Season 2 Still Hasn’t Figured Out How To Trust Its Own Strengths

The second season of Taylor Sheridan’s family drama is a step in the right direction, but still devotes too much attention to cliched storylines, writes Steve Greene.

‘Holey Moley’ Review: Mindless Summer Reality Competition Fun in Mini-Golf Form

The Steph Curry-produced game show has some kinks to work out, but has the potential to be a ton of fun, according to Steve Greene.

‘Reef Break’ Review: ABC’s Goofy Drama Rides the Crime Wave for Escapist Summer Fare

This breezy summer show more than clears the admittedly low bar it sets for itself, writes Hanh Nguyen.

IndieWire rounds up our weekly film and TV reviews every Friday.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.