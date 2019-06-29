‘Mrs. Fletcher’ First Trailer: Kathryn Hahn Is Sexually Awakened in HBO Comedy From ‘Leftovers’ Creator

The new HBO comedy series is produced and directed by Nicole Holofcener.

The last time HBO adapted a Tom Perrotta novel it was “The Leftovers,” and we all know how amazing that turned out. (IndieWire recently named the drama the best television show of the decade.) Perrotta is returning to the premium cable network later this year with “Mrs. Fletcher,” a new half-hour comedy series based on his 2017 novel of the same name. Given the success of Perrotta adaptations in the past, including films like “Election” and “Little Children,” expectations are sky high for “Mrs. Fletcher.”

“Mrs. Fletcher” is a double coming-of-age story that follows the lives of Kathryn Hahn’s empty nest divorcée Eve and her college freshman son Brendan, played by Jackson White. As the first trailer lays out, Eve becomes sexually reawakened once Brendan leaves home and heads off to college. Brendan, meanwhile, faces his own sexual and relationship troubles as a freshman. The supporting cast includes Casey Wilson, Owen Teague, Jen Richards, Cameron Boyce, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

In addition to creator Perrotta, the “Mrs. Fletcher” team also includes producer and director Nicole Holofcener. The indie favorite behind “Enough Said” and “Friends With Money” has done exceptional work behind the camera on television, as seen in her work on episodes of “One Mississippi,” “Enlightened,” and “Six Feet Under,” among other titles. Holofcener’s last directorial effort was the Netflix original film “The Land of Steady Habits.”

Excitingly, “Mrs. Fletcher” gives the great Kathryn Hahn another leading television role after her short-lived Amazon series “I Love Dick.” Hahn continues to be a supporting player on “Transparent,” which will wrap its run on Amazon Prime later this year with a musical finale. It’s clear form the first trailer “Mrs. Fletcher” will have no shortage of dynamic comedy and drama moments for the actress to sink her teeth into.

HBO will debut “Mrs. Fletcher” later this year. Watch the first official trailer in the video below.

