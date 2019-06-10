‘Ms. Marvel’: Mindy Kaling Has Talked to Marvel About Bringing the Pakistani-American Superhero to the Screen

Marvel brass is apparently very interested in bringing the Captain Marvel devotee to life, and Kaling has plenty of ideas for them.

It’s an apparent rite of passage for all of Hollywood’s rising stars: a meeting with Marvel about a beloved superhero property. For Mindy Kaling — who just this weekend saw the release of her Sundance festival hit “Late Night,” which she wrote, produced, and starred in — that meeting centered around a character she loves, but she doesn’t expect to ever play on the big screen. In a new interview with MTV News, Kaling shared that she’s spoken with Marvel brass about bringing Ms. Marvel, the first Pakistani-American superhero in the Marvel milieu, to life on the screen.

“I think the people I’ve spoken to at Marvel about it are so excited about the character and I think that they’re trying to figure out what to do with it, and, I told them I would help in any way because I truly love her,” Kaling told the outlet. “They really seemed interested, and I think they will probably do something. Now that there’s like this streaming service with them, it might be something like that, but I think they understand how much excitement there is.”

While Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has not announced any hard and fast plans to turn the adventures of Ms. Marvel — AKA Kamala Khan — into a feature film or a series, he has been been clear that he’s interested in bringing her into the fold. At least, eventually, after her hero Captain Marvel is firmly established in the MCU.

“As audiences stay with us and audiences keep telling us, as they certainly did all around the world with ‘Black Panther,’ that they’re embracing new ideas and new visions and new places and new ways of telling stories, we will just continue to grow and build on that,” Feige told IndieWire last year.

While Marvel has been understandably tight-lipped about their exact rollout plan for their post-Phase 4 offerings, the films they have already greenlit speak to that desire. The current slate includes films like “Shang-Chi,” “The Eternals,” and a potential “Black Panther” sequel, all of which capture that need for diversity.

It’s certainly been top of mind for Feige, who also told IndieWire last year that Marvel is targeting more inclusivity in front of and behind the camera. “I think you’ll see more and more of that in front of the camera, behind the camera, and that that is what is required of us as storytellers,” he said. “I think there’s a lot to pull from from the existing comics that they’ve been doing that for many, many years. … We want these movies to reflect the world in which they are made, and be brought to life by all types of people behind the camera.”

And while nothing is set in stone, Kaling (whose parents are from India) has already started thinking about who she’d like to see take on Ms. Marvel’s mantel. It’s not going to be her — Kamala is, after all, a teenager in the comic books, and her melding of superhero derring-do and teen angst is a major part of her character — and Kaling is hopeful that Marvel might go a less obvious route.

“You know, I feel like it might need to be an unknown,” Kaling said.

You can watch Kaling discuss “Ms. Marvel” and her potential involvement, thanks to MTV News, below.

.@mindykaling on the conversations she's had with @MarvelStudios about #MsMarvel, and who she thinks she portray the Pakistani American superhero: "I feel it might need to be an unknown" pic.twitter.com/kySV3gxgec — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 9, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.