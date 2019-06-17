Mythbuster Adam Savage Goes Viral for Building a Real Iron Man Suit That Flies — Watch

Even Tony Stark would be impressed.

Adam Savage, best known as the former co-host of Discovery Channel’s long-running science and technology series “Mythbusters,” has gone viral for building his own bulletproof Iron Man suit that flies. Savage and his team used a 3D printer and other technological innovations to build the real-life superhero armor. The video of Savage’s efforts, published online by CNET, has earned over 2.3 million views in its first two days online.

Iron Man last graced the big screen in this year’s record-breaking tentpole “Avengers: Endgame,” which served as a swan song for the character. Iron Man/Tony Stark was played by Robert Downey Jr. since the 2008 “Iron Man” movie, which kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Savage’s real Iron Man outfit resembles some of the prototypes Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark was working on in “Iron Man 2.”

The last time time an Iron Man suit made so much buzz across the internet was when Downey Jr.’s original superhero suit was stolen from Los Angeles’ Movie Prop Storage facility in May 2018. The Los Angeles Police Department investigated the burglary and valued the Iron Man suit at $325,000.

As for Savage, the former “Mythbusters” host launched his new series, “Savage Builds,” on the Science Channel earlier this month. The Iron Man video was released in promotion of the new series. Savage’s model work has spanned several television series and films, including “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” and “The Matrix Reloaded.” Savage also co-hosted Discovery Channel’s reality series “Unchained Reaction.”

In order to pull off the Iron Man suit, Savage worked with the jet pack company Gravity and its owner, Richard Browning, to build the packs that would make the suit capable of flying. One of the toughest challenges was using 3D printers to make the armor as thin as possible to minimize weight.

Watch Savage create a real Iron Man suit in the viral video below.

