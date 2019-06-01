June TV Premieres: The 17 New Shows to Look Out for This Month

The next few weeks bring Nicolas Winding Refn, Russell Crowe, Zendaya, Kevin Bacon, Naomi Watts, Emma Thompson, Ben Kingsley, and more.

Behold, summer! Now that spring (and the accompanying closing of this year’s Emmys eligibility) is in the rearview mirror, the warmer months bring plenty of new programming. Some are literary adaptations, others are American versions of global series, and one is based on a show that doesn’t actually exist at all. June is a treasure trove.

(We do this roundup of new shows every month. if you missed any, here are notable TV premieres from February, March, and April.)

“NOS4A2” (June 2, AMC)

Zach Dilgard/AMC

Based on Joe Hill’s novel of the same name, this series is haunted by the specter of Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), a timeless antagonist whose ultimate goal is to create a mystical, Christmas-themed world where no children are unhappy. The horror series made its debut earlier this year in the Episodic Premieres section at SXSW.

“Perpetual Grace, LTD” (June 2, EPIX)

Jimmi Simpson stars as a wayward con man who gets much more than he bargained for when he tries to swindle a small-town preacher. Turns out the couple who run the local church (Ben Kingsley and Jacki Weaver) are running a complex operation all their own. The series comes from “Patriot” creator Steve Conrad and fellow showrunner Bruce Terris.

“The Weekly” (June 2, FX)

FX

The New York Times makes another foray into TV programming with this new documentary series. Bringing a visual component to the paper’s in-depth reporting, this is a global news effort viewed through the eyes of prominent NYT staffers like Rukmini Callimachi and Caitlin Dickerson. New episodes will air Sunday nights on FX and be available the next day on Hulu.

“American Princess” (June 2, Lifetime)

Ramona Rosales

Georgia Flood stars as a woman escaping from a potential marriage and her trendy New York family by running away to a Renaissance Faire. There, she encounters a ragtag group of medieval impersonators each doing their best to keep their respective lives together, too.

HBO’s first Spanish-language series centers on a family whose business involves creating customized, horror-themed experiences for their everyday clients. The comedy was co-created by co-stars Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen.

“Jett” (June 14, Cinemax)

Cinemax

A decade and a half after the short-lived but beloved “Karen Sisco,” Carla Gugino is back in another series where she takes on criminals standing in her way. Playing the title character, a recently released former inmate using her knowledge to swindle and outwit fellow felons, Gugino stars alongside Giancarlo Esposito, Elena Anaya, and Michael Aronov.

“Too Old to Die Young” (June 14, Amazon Prime Video)

Courtesy of Cannes

Longtime international filmmaking provocateur Nicolas Winding Refn turns his attention to TV with a story of a police officer working his way through a criminal underworld with players from around the globe. Directed by Refn and co-written by comics vet Ed Brubaker, the series stars Miles Teller, John Hawkes, Jena Malone, and Billy Baldwin.

“Frankie Drake Mysteries” (June 15, Ovation)

Russ Martin/Ovation

As the CBC series preps for its second season north of the border, American audiences will get a taste of the Canadian detective drama, set in early-20th century Toronto. Co-starring Lauren Lee Smith and Chantel Riley, the pair of investigators take on cases as they navigate a world where they’re a rarity in their own profession.

Claire Folger / Showtime

Showtime heads to mid-’90s Boston for this look at a corrupt FBI vet (Kevin Bacon) who forms an unlikely, tenuous partnership with an out-of-town DA (Aldis Hodge). Together, the two take on a group of car thieves in this series created by TV newcomer Chuck MacLean.

“Euphoria” (June 16, HBO)

A decidedly different approach for the network in a post-“Game of Thrones” world, this series will zero in on high school life and all its many challenges. Looking at the broad range of anxieties faced by the teenagers of today, Sam Levinson’s series might be HBO’s answer to “13 Reasons Why.”

“Grand Hotel” (June 17, ABC)

ABC

Adapted from a Spanish telenovela, this primetime series looks at the inner workings of a family-owned Miami resort. Bringing together the stories of the wealthy family at the top and the numerous employees who help the business stay afloat, the various entanglements range from the financial to the romantic.

“Alternatino with Arturo Castro” (June 18, Comedy Central)

Comedy Central

“Broad City” vet Castro stays in the Comedy Central family with this sketch series rooted in Latinx identity. Drawing on stories and experiences from his own life, the series also takes on various misconceptions and stereotypes about Latinos in mainstream entertainment.

“Ambitions” (June 18, OWN)

Robin Givens leads the cast of this latest OWN drama, set in the tumultuous political world of Atlanta. A swirl of legal, political, and romantic intrigue, this show co-created by Jamey Giddens and Will Packer looks at life inside the mayor’s tempestuous administration.

“Years and Years” (June 24, HBO)

“Queer as Folk” creator and former “Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies’ latest TV effort is this decades-spanning story, which sees generations of change in London and the UK through the lens of a single family. Emma Thompson also stars as a brash, dangerous political outsider whose policies end up shaping the country in ways that no one could foresee.

“What Just Happened??!” (June 30, Fox)

FOX

In a parody of certain networks’ ultra-popular aftershows, Savage will host one of his own (for a show that doesn’t actually exist). Drawing from a non-existent TV drama and book series, the nine-episode run will have a house band, interviews with “cast members” and clips from the show-within-the-show world.

Showtime

Russell Crowe stars in this limited series based on the rise of Fox News and the long career of the channel’s mastermind Roger Ailes. Gabriel Sherman, author of the book on which the series was based, co-wrote the series’ first episode with Oscar winner Tom McCarthy. Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, Annabelle Wallis, and Simon McBurney round out the show’s central ensemble.

“The Rook” (June 30, Starz)

Steffan Hill

The latest Starz series to delve into the world of undercover espionage, this Britain-based story adds a bit of a supernatural twist. Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, and Olivia Munn star as a trio of international investigators trying to solve a paranormal-infused homicide case.

