‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’: Kirsten Dunst Series Headed to Showtime — Watch

The '90s-set show will debut at the end of summer after originally being slated as a YouTube Premium show.

Showtime has a new surprise addition to its summer lineup. “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” the nine-episode series starring Kristen Dunst, will be debuting at the end of August, the network revealed on Monday.

As part of the news, the ’90s-set drama about one woman’s pursuit of wealth inside a pyramid scheme offered up a first trailer for the series. This first look at “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” comes with a venue change, as the show was originally intended for the YouTube Premium subscription service. Engadget reported last week that YouTube TV was “gifting” Showtime to select “longtime friends” of the service through Labor Day Weekend.

Dunst plays Krystal Stubbs, a woman who chases promises of riches while working her regular job at a water park. As she becomes more entrenched in the scheme to turn quick investments into life-changing money, she begins to ensnare everyone from her boss to her co-workers to some other ambitious would-be billionaires.

Dunst headlines an ensemble that also features Théodore Pellerin, Beth Ditto, Mel Rodriguez, Ted Levine, Alexander Skarsgård, and Mary Steenburgen.

“The One I Love” and “The Discovery” director Charlie McDowell serves in the same role for the pilot. Writer Esta Spalding is on board the series as showrunner. Robert Funke and Matt Lutsky co-created the series and are executive producers on the project alongside the ongoing team of Grant Heslov and George Clooney.

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida” joins a summer slate for Showtime that also includes another drama set in the same decade: the Kevin Bacon-led crime drama “City on a Hill.” Also on tap for the network coming up for the remainder of the year is the Roger Ailes series “The Loudest Voice” and “The L Word: Generation Q,” a continuation of the network’s landmark late-’00s series.

Watch a teaser for the series (including a very sacred-looking pelican) below:

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida” premieres Sunday, August 25 on Showtime.

