Outfest Announces Complete 2019 Lineup, Including ‘Circus of Books’ and ‘Before You Know It’

The festival features LGBTQ films from 33 countries in 26 different languages.

After 37 years as the nation’s premier LGBTQ film festival, Outfest shows no signs of slowing down. The 2019 festival, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles from July 18-28, has just announced its full schedule. The lineup features a combination of festival favorites and rarely-seen foreign films, placing LGBTQ cinema in a truly global context.

The festival opens on July 18 with “Circus of Books,” the Tribeca hit about a daughter’s learning about her parents’ groundbreaking gay porn shop. It closes out with Sundance breakout “Before You Know It,” and will feature 28 world premieres during its run.

From features and documentaries to shorts and episodic content, this is truly an all-inclusive launching pad for LGBTQ filmmakers. The festival continues to push the boundaries of progress, with a majority of this year’s films directed by filmmakers from groups underrepresented in queer film.

“As my tenure comes to an end I am most proud of Outfest’s increased visibility in Hollywood and our ever-growing stature within the industry,” said Executive Director Christopher Racster in an official statement. “For the second year in a row, more than two-thirds of Outfest Los Angeles’ content is directed by women, people of color and trans filmmakers.”

Related 8 Hidden Indie Gems at This Year's BAMcinemaFest

Slamdance Miami: New Festival Highlighting Latin American Artists To Launch In 2020

In addition to the movies, the festival includes such events as a Trans Summit with keynote speaker Angelica Ross (“Pose”), a “Crazy Queer Asians” panel about Asian LGBTQ representation, and a panel about filmmaking opportunities in Taiwan after its legalization of same-sex marriage.

Check out the complete film lineup below.

GALA FILMS:

“Circus of Books” – Opening Night Gala

Dir: Rachel Mason | 2019 | USA | 91 min.

“Adam” – U.S. Centerpiece

Dir: Rhys Ernst | 2019 | USA | 95 min.

“Changing the Game” – Documentary Centerpiece

Dir: Michael Barnett | 2019 | USA | 90 min.

“Straight Up” – Breakthrough Centerpiece

Dir: James Sweeney | 2019 | USA | 95 min

“This Is Not Berlin (Esto No Es Berlín)” – International Centerpiece

Dir: Hari Sama | 2019 | Mexico | 115 min.

“Before You Know It” – Closing Night Gala

Dir: Hannah Pearl Utt | 2019 | USA | 98 min.

NARRATIVE FEATURES

“An Almost Ordinary Summer (Croce E Delizia)”

Dir: Simone Godano | 2019 | Italy | 100 min.

“Billie & Emma”

Dir: Samantha Lee | 2018 | Philippines | 107 min.

“Bit”

Dir: Brad Michael Elmore | 2018 | USA | 90 min.

“Brief Story From The Green Planet (Breve Historia Del Planeta Verde)”

Dir: Santiago Loza | 2019 | Argentina, Germany, Brazil, Spain | 90 min.

“Carmen & Lola (Carmen Y Lola)”

Dir: Arantxa EchevarrÌa | 2018 | Spain | 103 min.

“Cubby”

Dir: Mark Blane, Ben Mankoff | 2019 | USA | 83 min.

“The Daughters of Fire (Las Hijas Del Fuego)”

Dir: Albertina Carri | 2018 | Argentina | 115 min.

“A Dog Barking At The Moon”

Dir: Lisa Zi Xiang | 2019 | China | 107 min.

“End of the Century (Fin de Siglo)”

Dir: Lucio Castro | 2019 | Argentina | 84 min.

“Fireflies (Luciérnagas)”

Dir: Bani Khoshnoudi | 2018 | Mexico | 88 min.

“From Zero To I Love You”

Dir: Doug Spearman | 2019 | USA | 106 min.

“The Garden Left Behind”

Dir: Flavio Alves | 2019 | USA | 89 min.

“Good Kisser”

Dir: Wendy Jo Carlton | 2019 | USA | 80 min.

“The Ground Beneath My Feet”

Dir: Marie Kreutzer | 2019 | Austria | 108 min.

“José”

Dir: Li Cheng | 2018 | Guatemala, USA | 85 min.

“Jules of Light and Dark”

Dir: Daniel Laabs | 2018 | USA | 86 min.

“Label Me”

Dir: Kai Kreuser | 2019 | Germany | 60 min.

“Mother & Little Helpers”

Dir: Kestrin Pantera | 2019 | USA | 95 min.

“Riot Girls”

Dir: Jovanka Vuckovic | 2019 | Canada | 82 min.

“Saint Frances”

Dir: Alex Thompson | 2019 | USA | 106 min.

“Second Star On the Right”

Dir: Ruth Caudeli | 2018 | Colombia | 85 min.

“Sell By” Dir: Mike Doyle | 2019 | USA | 90 min.

“Sequin in a Blue Room”

Dir: Samuel Van Grinsven | 2019 | Australia | 80 min.

“The Shiny Shrimps (Les Crevettes Pailletés)”

Dir: Cédric le Gallo, Maxime Govare | 2019 | France | 103 min.

“Temblores (Tremors)”

Dir: Jayro Bustamante | 2019 | Guatemala, France, Luxembourg | Spanish with English subtitles | 107 min.

“To the Stars”

Dir: Martha Stephens | 2019 | USA | 109 min.

“Tu Me Manques”

Dir: Rodrigo Bellott | 2019 | USA, Bolivia | 105 min.

“Vita & Virginia”

Dir: Chanya Button | 2018 | Ireland, United Kingdom | 110 min.

Sundance

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

“The Archivettes”

Dir: Megan Rossman | 2018 | USA | 61 min.

“Fabulous & The Chunta (Las Chuntá Fabulous)”

Dir: Audrey Jean-Baptiste | 2019 | France | 47 min.

“The Chunta”

Dir: Genevieve Roudane | 2018 | Mexico | 62 min.

“For They Know Not What They Do”

Dir: Daniel Karslake | 2019 | USA | 92 min.

“Gay Chorus Deep South”

Dir: David Charles Rodrigues | 2019 | USA | 100 min.

“Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life”

Dir: Tomer Heymann | 2018 | Israel, Germany |106 min.

“Mr. Leather”

Dir: Daniel Nolasco | 2019 | Brazil | 85 min.

“Pier Kids”

Dir: Elegance Bratton | 2019 | USA | 96 min.

“Queer Japan”

Dir: Graham Kolbeins | 2019 | Japan, USA | 110 min.

“Queering the Script”

Dir: Gabrielle Zilkha | 2019 | Canada | 90 min.

“Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth”

Dir: Jeanie Finlay | 2018 | Spain, United Kingdom | 90 min.

“Sid & Judy”

Dir: Stephen Kijak | USA | 95 min.

“Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts”

Dir: Nicholas Zeig-Owens | 2019 | USA | 91 min.

“Unsettled”

Dir: Tom Shepard | 2019 | USA | 84 min.

“Vision Portraits”

Dir: Rodney Evans | 2019 | USA | 78 min.

“Why Can’t I Be Me? Around You”

Dir: Harrod Blank with Sjoerd Dijk | 2019 | USA | 93 min.

“You Don’t Nomi”

Dir: Jeffrey McHale | 2019 | USA | 91 min.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.