‘Pose’ Trailer: Season 2 Tackles Madonna, BDSM, and the AIDS Crisis

Ryan Murphy's groundbreaking FX series returns just in time for Pride.

The beloved characters of “Pose” are returning, and somehow looking even more fabulous than before. After many stylish but detail-free teasers, the official trailer for Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s FX series is finally here. This season will jump ahead in time from the end of Season 1 to the early 1990s, which brought the mainstreaming and commodification of ballroom culture. Just as Madonna’s “Vogue” is climbing the pop charts, the AIDS epidemic is decimating the community, and the show’s beautiful chosen family must adapt to a shifting reality.

Following last night’s Tony Awards, Broadway diva Billy Porter is back in full force as ball announcer Pray Tell, and his presence in some of the more intimate family scenes hints at an expansion for his character this season. (Which, given that he earned the show one of its two Golden Globe nominations, seems like a smart play).

“Ballroom is about to be more popular than Studio 54 ever was,” says Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain) in the opening frames of the new trailer, as House of Evangelista founder Blanca (MJ Rodriguez) announces, “We’re about to go mainstream.” Despite this explosion of popularity, Blanca still has to check on her children, which includes keeping Angel (Indya Moore) off the streets. The House Mother is dealing with her own health issues, however; her HIV-positive status has become full-blown AIDS. Leading what are sure to be some of the season’s most powerful scenes, Sandra Bernhard returns as nurse Judy Kubrak.

Ever balancing the serious with the stylish, this season’s looks are on point for Elektra Abundance (Dominique Jackson). The trailer offered a glimpse of a stunning deconstructed Marie Antoinette-style look, as well as a full-fledged BDSM dungeon storyline involving the rival house mother. It also appears that Angel will pursue a modeling career which puts her in full glamour get-ups, although the career change is not without its perils.

“Pose” was cerated by Steven Canals, as well as Murphy and his partner Brad Falchuk. It was the first television series to feature multiple transgender women in leading roles, and has been hailed as a bastion of inclusion and authentic LGBTQ storytelling.

“Pose” Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, June 11. Check out the official Season 2 trailer below.

