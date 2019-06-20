Producers Guild Awards Make Changes for 2020

The PGA has revealed key dates for the 2020 Awards and improvements to the website.

The Producers Guild of America has revealed key dates and changes for the trade organization’s annual film and television awards. The PGA has launched a new user-friendly website in order to streamline the submission process for the Producers Mark (“p.g.a.”) certification as well as the 31st Producers Guild Awards, which will take place at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Improvements to the site include improved payment options and time-saving applicant user accounts. The site is now active and accepting submissions in all categories.

Last year’s Producers Guild Awards honored Jane Fonda with the 2019 Stanley Kramer Award, Amy Sherman-Palladino with the 2019 Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and Kenya Barris with the 2019 Visionary Award. Also honored were the producing teams behind “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” “Green Book,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” “The Americans” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” were among those honored in the motion pictures and television categories.

Key dates for the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards season are:

Eligibility Period for 2020 Producers Guild Awards

Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, and Short Form, Sports and Children’s Programs: January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2019

Notice of Producing Credits Form Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures: September 5, 2019 (Late submission deadline is September 19, 2019 – $100 late fee will be assessed)

Television Programs: September 26, 2019

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: October 10, 2019

Screener Submission Deadline

Documentary Motion Pictures ONLY: September 5, 2019 (Late submission deadline is September 19, 2019 – $100 late fee will be assessed)

Nomination Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): December 6, 2019

Television Programs (Series/Specials): December 12, 2019

Television Programs (Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): December 12, 2019

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: December 12, 2019

Nomination Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): December 18, 2019 (2 p.m. PST)

Television Programs (Series/Specials): January 6, 2020 (2 p.m. PST)

Television Programs (Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): January 6, 2020 (2 p.m. PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 6, 2020 (2 p.m. PST)

Nominees Announced

Documentary Motion Pictures: November 19, 2019

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): December 19, 2019

Television Programs (Series/Specials): January 7, 2020

Television Programs (Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): January 7, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 7, 2020

Final Polls Open

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): December 19, 2019

Television Programs (Series/Specials): January 7, 2020

Television Programs (Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): January 7, 2020

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 7, 2020

Documentary Motion Pictures: January 7, 2020

Final Polls Close

Television Programs (Sports, Children’s and Short Form Programs): January 8, 2020 (12 p.m. PST)

Television Programs (Series/Specials): January 16, 2020 (12 p.m. PST)

Television Programs (Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures): January 16, 2020 (12 p.m. PST)

Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: January 16, 2020 (12 p.m. PST)

Documentary Motion Pictures: January 16, 2020 (12 p.m. PST)

PGA East and West Coast Celebrations of 2020 Producers Guild Awards Nominees and Producing Teams

Week of January 13 (additional details forthcoming)

Awards Show

January 18, 2020

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.