‘Ready or Not’ Red Band Trailer: Rich Family Hunts Bride in Fox Searchlight Horror

Andie MacDowell, Adam Brody, and Samara Weaving star in this comical bloodbath that looks like "Clue" crossed with "Halloween."

Rich people have odd customs. For the aptly named Le Domas family, tradition dictates the whole clan hunt down their future daughter-in-law with crossbows and medieval torture devices before she can join the family, in a zany and bloody twist on hide-and-seek. In the newly released red band trailer for the delicious-looking new horror film, the prospect is presented quite simply to the young heroine: Before you can join the family, you just have to play a little game. “It’s just something we do when someone new joins the family,” her new husband reassures her.

Right before Andie MacDowell sends an arrow through her head.

While the trailer provides plenty of bloody moments to pique one’s interest, the official synopsis released by Fox Searchlight is tantalizingly brief. “‘Ready or Not’ follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband’s (Mark O’Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival,” it reads.

“Ready or Not” is the second directing collaboration between Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who previously delivered the “Rosemary’s Baby” tribute “Devil’s Due” in 2014. While the film was critically panned, horror magnate Eli Roth has since been a vocal supporter of the film. The duo also worked together on a segment for the 2012 anthology horror film “V/H/S.” With their filmmaking collective Radio Silence, they also worked on the critically lauded 2015 anthology film “Southbound.” The script is by Guy Busick and Ryan Murphy (not that Ryan Murphy).

From the trailer, “Ready or Not” appears to blend comic elements and stylistic choices from such beloved board game adaptations as “Clue” and “Jumanji,” with a healthy dose of terrifying bloodbaths like “Halloween” and “Saw” thrown in. The cast is an intriguing blend of name actors such as MacDowell and Brody, who don their eccentric wealthy characters with finesse; and genre regulars like Melanie Scrofano (“Saw VI”) and Nicky Guadagni (“Silent Hill”).

Fox Searchlight will release “Ready or Not” in theaters on August 23, 2019. Check out the Red Band trailer and poster below.

And here is the poster:

