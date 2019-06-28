Robert Downey Jr. Rallies ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans to Beat James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ Record

Marvel Studios and Disney are hoping this weekend's "re-release" of "Endgame" will help it break the worldwide box office record.

Marvel Studios and Disney are bringing a special release of “Avengers: Endgame” to theaters this weekend in an obvious attempt to help boost the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster past James Cameron’s “Avatar.” The 3D science-fiction epic has been the world’s highest grossing movie of all-time since 2010, and “Endgame” is just under $40 million away from taking its crown. Will this weekend’s “re-release” be enough to push “Endgame” to the top? That’s the question on every box office pundits mind.

One cast member rallying Marvel fans all over the world to help “Endgame” beat the “Avatar” record is Tony Stark himself, Robert Downey Jr. The Iron Man actor took to social media to ask his 14 million followers directly if they want to make box office history. Downey Jr. added, “The game has yet to end!”

Marvel announced earlier this week it was adding an unfinished deleted scene to “Avengers: Endgame” as part of the special release in order to further entice MCU fans back to the theaters this weekend. The special release also includes a new introduction to the film by co-director Anthony Russo and an exclusive sneak peek at next week’s new MCU entry, “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

While fans have turned the box office race between “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avatar” into a competition, Cameron has appeared more level-headed. The Oscar winner publicly congratulated Marvel at the start of May when “Endgame” defeated his other record-breaker, “Titanic,” at the box office.

“To [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] and everybody at Marvel,” Cameron wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my ‘Titanic.’ Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

Through its ninth weekend in theaters, the “Avengers: Endgame” worldwide box office total stood at $2.750 billion. Cameron’s “Avatar” total gross is at $2.788 billion. The special “Endgame” re-release is now playing in theaters.

