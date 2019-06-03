Russo Brothers to Produce ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Animated Series for Netflix

The popular card game that pits planeswalkers against each other will get an animated adaptation.

After devoting at least seven years of their life to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Russo Brothers are about to make a drastic change. But can Joe and Anthony Russo bring their “Avengers: Endgame” magic to another imaginative franchise? Magic is definitely the key word Netflix execs are banking on.

The siblings’ next project is teaming up with Wizards of The Coast and Hasbro’s Allspark Animation to create an original animated series based on the legendary trading card game “Magic: The Gathering.” Not much is known about the series yet — no official title, no cast, nor premiere date has been announced — but it will be an animated series, which could open up exciting possibilities for all the magical effects needed.

“Magic: The Gathering” is a collectible card game released in 1993 and created by Richard Garfield. Each game represents a battle between wizards known as Planeswalkers who cast spells, use artifacts, and summon creatures to defeat their foe. The game rewards dedication and strategic thinking. The Russos will executive produce the series and create an all-new storyline while expanding on the existing Planeswalker stories.

“We have been huge fans and players of ‘Magic: The Gathering’ for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” said the Russos.

Octopie will oversee production of the series, with Todd Makurath, Eric Calderon, and Dave Newberg serving as producers, and Mike Larocca and Isaac Krauss serving as executive producers. Henry Gilroy (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”) and Jose Molina (“The Tick,” “Agent Carter”) will serve as lead writers and co-executive producers on the series, and Yoriaki Mochizuki will serve as supervising director and co-executive producer. Animation on the series will be done by Bardel Entertainment.

Despite their most recent sojourn in the MCU, the Russos are no strangers to television. Although most of their small screen credits fall into the comedy category — including “Arrested Development,” “Happy Endings,” and “Community” — they’ve also produced “HarmonQuest” and Syfy’s “Deadly Class” on the fantasy side.

“Magic: The Gathering” has inspired a franchise that includes tabletop and digital versions of the game, a bestselling novel, a comic book series, and an esports league. The game has amassed more than 38 million fans worldwide to date and has been published in 11 languages in over 70 countries.

