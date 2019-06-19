As Emmy Voting Nears End, Who Will Represent in Comedy and Drama?

Sorry, "House of Cards." The well has been poisoned.

It’s only a matter of days until voting for the 2019 Emmy nominations comes to an end, meaning this is the last chance for the entire field of eligible shows to make a valiant argument as to why they deserve distinction among their peers.

This week’s Screen Talk Emmy Edition tackles the best of the rest, looking at the fields of comedy, drama, documentary, and variety, as well as at the performances that define them. IndieWire Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson and TV Awards Editor Libby Hill discuss the how dearth of quality dramas, as well as an overcrowded comedy category, have potential to result in an unpredictable batch of nominees.

In the process, the pair takes special care to note which shows remain dominant (“Veep,” “Game of Thrones”), which shows have heat (“Barry,” “Russian Doll,” “Fleabag”) and which might be left out in the cold (“House of Cards,” “Homecoming”). Tune in to find out which documentary Thompson is certain has that category all wrapped up and what documentary series Hill thinks should absolutely be in contention.

Plus, regarding an overcrowded variety talk show race, conversation turns to who deserves the nomination, who can be left behind – and what shows should be broken off into a category of their very own.

Emmy voting closes on Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmys will be announced Tuesday, July 16.

Listen to the episode below, and remember to subscribe to Screen Talk on Apple Podcasts or via your preferred listening source. New Emmy edition episodes will resume after nominations are announced, while traditional Screen Talk episodes — with Thompson and IndieWire Executive Film Editor and Chief Critic Eric Kohn — will continue to hit the site each Friday. Make sure to listen to IndieWire’s other podcasts, as well, including Chris O’Falt’s Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast. For more on this year’s Emmy race, please head over to IndieWire’s Awards page, where you’ll find breaking news, Consider This profiles, and Emmy predictions in 21 categories.

