‘Share’ Trailer: Pippa Bianco’s Sundance and Cannes Darling Comes to HBO

Pippa Bianco's debut feature film, which played at Sundance and Cannes earlier this year, will premiere next month on the network.

Life can change online in an instant. That’s especially true for today’s teenagers, especially when it involves visual proof.

Such is the case in Pippa Bianco’s upcoming HBO film “Share,” which follows Mandy (Rhianne Barreto) as she tries to parse what happened before, during, and after a video that’s circulating among people at her high school. As she starts to find out more information about how she ended up unconscious and assaulted, that search for the truth permeates her school and family life.

Poorna Jagannathan and J.C. MacKenzie co-star as Mandy’s parents, alongside Charlie Plummer, Nicholas Galitzine, Lovie Simone and Danny Mastrogiorgio. “Share” is Bianco’s feature debut — her next directorial effort will be on a future episode of the HBO series “Euphoria,” which also addresses the many dangers and anxieties facing high schoolers.

In his review of the film, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote, “Paced like a fugue state, rendered in the shallow focus of a shapeless dream, and set in the dark rift that modern technology has carved between real and imagined spaces, Bianco’s drama is not only a raw portrait of a sexual assault survivor, it’s also an oblique but horrifying treatise on the various ways in which the internet has made us feel entitled to other peoples’ most private experiences.”

Bianco adapted “Share” from her 2015 short of the same name, which starred Taissa Farmiga, Keir Gilchrist, Madisen Beaty, and Andre Royo. Both versions played the Cannes Film Festival, with the most recent iteration premiering at Sundance earlier this year.

Watch the trailer for the film below:

“Share” premieres July 27 on HBO.

