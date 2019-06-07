John Legend and Tiffany Haddish Join Guest Star List for IFC Variety Show ‘Sherman’s Showcase’

The series, premiering this summer, will follow the history of a fictional variety show and will also feature Quincy Jones, Common, and Lil Rel Howery.

IFC’s quest to be the network with the most fictional TV shows now has more material to show for it. On Friday, it unveiled the first full look at “Sherman’s Showcase,” a new series from Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin.

To help give context for the premise of a long-running sketch/variety series that never actually existed, the pair have enlisted plenty of famous names for help. John Legend looks to be filling a similar role to Helen Mirren on “Documentary Now!,” helping guide viewers through the decade-spanning history of a show within a show. Salahuddin stars as Sherman McDaniels, the proprietor of this fictional comedy archive, stretching from the ’70s on forward.

Like the shows from those early decades that this show is riffing on, it seems like “Sherman’s Showcase” will have an array of musical, dance, and sketch performances fitting in with each passing era. Tiffany Haddish, no stranger to high-concept comedy shows (just rewatch her segment on “Drunk History” if that’s not a thing you’ve done lately), will join the group, too

The show also has put together some impressive musical guests to go along with the long list of guest stars. The eclectic mix of contributors to this very IFC idea includes people from across multiple areas of entertainment, including: Common, Quincy Jones, Mike Judge, Morris Day, Lil Rel Howery, Tawny Newsome, Damon Wayans, Jr., Marlon Wayans, Kenny and Keith Lucas, Nigel Lythgoe, Vic Mensa, Ne-Yo, Ray Parker, Jr., Mario Van Peebles, Bresha Webb, and Fox NFL studio host Curt Menefee.

It’s part of a busy month for Riddle and Salahuddin, who co-created the Comedy Central series “South Side,” which is also set to premiere at the end of July.

Watch the full trailer (including the soothing presence of a leaping keytar player) below:

“Sherman’s Showcase” premieres Wednesday, July 31 on IFC.

