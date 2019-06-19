×
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Earns Strong First Reactions, Critics Buzz Over ‘Huge’ MCU Surprises

Tom Holland returns as the web-slinger superhero in the first MCU title since the game-changing events of "Avengers: Endgame."

The social media embargo for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has lifted several weeks before the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe title hits theaters, and fortunately the early buzz is already through the roof. Critics are calling “Far From Home” one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made and the perfect follow-up to the game-changing events of the MCU’s last blockbuster, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tom Holland reprises his role of Spider-Man in “Far From Home,” the actor’s second standalone MCU movie after the success of 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The film picks up in a world mourning over the loss of Tony Stark and finds Peter Parker teaming up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to save the world during a European vacation with his classmates. “Homecoming” director Jon Watts is once again behind the camera. The returning cast includes Jacob Battalion and Zendaya.

“‘Spider Man: Far From Home’ is wonderful,” IndieWire’s Deputy Editor-Film Kate Erbland writes. “It’s funny and clever and filled with smart twists. (It also made me have incredibly visceral memories of class trips of yore.) I didn’t leave the theater sad! I am not worried about superheroes’ emotional states! Zendaya!!”

Sony will release “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in theaters nationwide July 2. Check out the positive first reactions below.

