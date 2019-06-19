‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Earns Strong First Reactions, Critics Buzz Over ‘Huge’ MCU Surprises

Tom Holland returns as the web-slinger superhero in the first MCU title since the game-changing events of "Avengers: Endgame."

The social media embargo for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has lifted several weeks before the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe title hits theaters, and fortunately the early buzz is already through the roof. Critics are calling “Far From Home” one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made and the perfect follow-up to the game-changing events of the MCU’s last blockbuster, “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tom Holland reprises his role of Spider-Man in “Far From Home,” the actor’s second standalone MCU movie after the success of 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The film picks up in a world mourning over the loss of Tony Stark and finds Peter Parker teaming up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to save the world during a European vacation with his classmates. “Homecoming” director Jon Watts is once again behind the camera. The returning cast includes Jacob Battalion and Zendaya.

“‘Spider Man: Far From Home’ is wonderful,” IndieWire’s Deputy Editor-Film Kate Erbland writes. “It’s funny and clever and filled with smart twists. (It also made me have incredibly visceral memories of class trips of yore.) I didn’t leave the theater sad! I am not worried about superheroes’ emotional states! Zendaya!!”

Sony will release “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in theaters nationwide July 2. Check out the positive first reactions below.

A reaction tweet: #SpiderManFarFromHome is wonderful. It’s funny and clever and filled with smart twists. (It also made me have incredibly visceral memories of class trips of yore.) I didn’t leave the theater sad! I am not worried about superheroes’ emotional states! Zendaya!! — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2019

And obviously with Mysterio involved, there are some pretty bizarre scenes. Honestly I always kind of assumed a Mysterio movie wasn’t really possible, but Jon Watts and company pulled it off. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P’s emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. 💕 Also: Jake G = perfect casting. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome is funny, exciting, romantic, goofy & follows HOMECOMING in being this brilliant ground-level look at Spidey’s world & how the events of #AvengersEndgame impacted everyday life. Lots of twists & turns, plus some adorable summer romances, too. I’m a big fan pic.twitter.com/NUX0f8YFM0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome had the difficult task of following two epic Avengers movies AND Spider-Verse and succeeds by telling a smaller, classical story about Peter Parker caught between what he wants and what responsibility demands. Pure cat(spider)nip for Spidey fans like me. pic.twitter.com/G2a4p6YhAr — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 19, 2019

#SpiderMan #FarFromHome is an absolute home run. It’s SO much fun. It’s huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!! I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again. pic.twitter.com/0hYJvKkdjN — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

I don’t think I’ve been this excited to re-watch a film since Jordan Peele’s Get Out & Us. Watts masterfully layers incredible action, storytelling and character development into a film that will be a whole new experience on the 2nd watch. 2 of the best end credits scenes ever. — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 19, 2019

#Spiderman #FarFromHome is SUCH a good movie! Jake Gyllenhaal suits up & completely embraces his role in its entirety & he’s clearly having a blast. This is such a refreshing film after the heaviness of #EndGame. The post-credit scenes are a MUST WATCH & will blow your dang mind! pic.twitter.com/wcTh9iHaYq — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far from Home is an extremely fun, cleverly executed, and frequently hilarious culmination of the MCU’s wall-crawler’s journey so far. Some very sweet moments, sly commentary and deft action set-pieces throughout #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/5sAmxh4E3p — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 19, 2019

absolutely loved #SpiderManFarFromHome. Captures the spirit of the comics and mixes in some amazing movie magic. The second the film ended I wanted to watch it again. #JakeGyllenhaal is fantastic as Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/4ZYaS0L8mf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home made me smile from start to finish. Its got huge reveals and exciting set pieces but the way it builds off Endgame to to dive deeper into Peter’s emotions is really what make it soar. Mysterio also rules. I can’t wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/FvP3B53MOX — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 19, 2019

