‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Yesterday,’ and ‘Legion’ Reviews — IndieWire Weekly Roundup

After the destruction of “Endgame,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially kicks off again with this weekend’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” While the film marks a new beginning for the sprawling franchise, another Marvel series is coming to an end, with FX’s “Legion” airing its final season.

In between, there’s a new Paul Thomas Anderson project, Danny Boyle’s Beatles fantasy, and two politically-charged miniseries. Keep reading for a roundup of all of IndieWire’s reviews from this week!

Film

‘Annabelle Comes Home’ Review: The Best ‘Conjuring’ Spin-Off Brings John Hughes to the Usual Horror Routine

The horror flick aims very low and succeeds as a result, writes Eric Kohn.

‘ANIMA’ Review: Paul Thomas Anderson’s Netflix One-Reeler Is a Breathtaking Dream Ballet

Thom Yorke and the “Phantom Thread” director continue to push creative boundaries with their collaborations, writes David Ehrlich.

‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Review: Cute Vibe and Great Cast Aid Least Essential MCU Movie in a Long Time

The hero’s latest adventure is a functional connecting piece in the MCU, but doesn’t quite stand on its own, according to David Ehrlich.

‘Maiden’ Review: Feminist-Powered Sailing Documentary Satisfies, and Is Readymade For Remake Glory

This documentary about an all-women’s sailing team is compelling, but Kate Erbland would like to see even more.

‘Yesterday’ Review: Not Even The Beatles Can Save Danny Boyle’s Generic Musical Fantasy

The mediocre film’s biggest sin is squandering its potentially compelling premise on a bland rom-com, says David Ehrlich.

‘Ophelia’ Review: Daisy Ridley Is a Reimagined Shakespearian Heroine, But the Drama Wastes Its Best Ideas

This Shakespeare adaptation is a missed opportunity all around, writes Kate Erbland.

Television

‘Legion’ Review: Season 3 Takes an Exciting Approach to Time Travel, Even If It Gets a Bit Lost

Noah Hawley’s vision remains extremely compelling, and the show’s flashes of brilliance compensate for its occasional unevenness, writes Ben Travers.

‘Years and Years’ Review: HBO’s Cautionary Drama Only Really Works as a Black Comedy

This miniseries isn’t as profound as it thinks it is, but it’s good for some laughs, says Ben Travers.

‘The Loudest Voice’ Review: Russell Crowe Boosts a Pulpy Biopic of Roger Ailes’ Greatest Hits

The Showtime series is competent enough, but doesn’t tell us anything we don’t already know, writes Ben Travers.

‘The Rook’ Review: A Silly, Slow, Semi-Superhero Story on Starz

The Starz drama falters because it doesn’t know what it is, according to Ben Travers.

