Steve Carell Fuels Rumor That ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Planning ‘The Office’ Crossover Episode

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is heading into its record-tying fourteenth season on FXX on this fall.

Could Steve Carell be planning to resurrect Michael Scott on television? “The Office” fans are abuzz after the actor recently teased on social media an “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”-“The Office” crossover episode. The rumor was first started earlier this week by Rob McElhenney, creator and star of “It’s Always Sunny.” McElhenney posted a video online from the set of the FXX comedy’s fourteenth season and revealed the production was filming on the exact same set “The Office” used for its main setting, Dunder Mifflin.

McElhenney’s post left many “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” fans wondering if the show was planning a crossover episode or some kind of tribute to Carell’s beloved NBC comedy. “It’s Always Sunny” earned widespread acclaim in Season 13 for an episode that re-created a famous scene from “Seinfeld” (watch a clip here), so fans are predicting something similar could be happening with “The Office” in Season 14.

Carell fueled the rumor with his own social media post. McElhenney’s set video taunted Carell over the fact “The Office” is no longer on the air while “It’s Always Sunny” heads into its record-tying fourteenth season. Both comedies started their runs in 2005. “Apparently this is Dunder Mifflin, I guess, where they shot ‘The Office,’” McElhenney said. “I wasn’t 100% sure of that. But they’re gone now. They’re off the air…Sorry, Carell. I guess your show got canceled or whatever, but we’re still doing ours.”

Carell responded a day later with a post that read: “Rob, this blood feud has to end. ‘It’s Always Sunny in Scranton.’ Thoughts?”

McElhenney loved the crossover idea, playfully replying, “Scranton is only a hundred and twenty miles away from Philadelphia. Steve Carell, this works. Who wants it more – FX, NBC, Netflix, Hulu? The bidding shall begin at five hundred million dollars.”

“It’s Always Sunny” Season 14 is premiering on FXX this fall. The series is currently tied with “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” as the longest-running live-action sitcom in American television history. “The Office,” meanwhile, continues to be one of the most-watched sitcoms in the world thanks to Netflix. Data revealed in April that more users stream “The Office” on Netflix than any other program, which is one reason this week’s news the show will be pulled off the streaming platform after 2020 is so major.

“It’s Always Sunny” Season 14 kicks off September 25 on FXX.

