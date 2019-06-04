Dacre Montgomery Confirmed As ‘Stranger Things 3’ Villain: ‘He’s Pure Evil This Season’

Montgomery faces off against Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven in a 25-page scene, surely one of the centerpieces of the new season.

Many “Stranger Things” fans were disappointed by the introduction of Dacre Montgomery’s Billy Hargrove in Season 2 of Netflix’s blockbuster series. Despite being advertised as one of the franchise’s major new additions, Billy proved to be an underdeveloped character (he’s a punk with daddy issues) without much importance for the season’s main storyline. The Duffer Brothers will not be making the same mistake again in the show’s third season, which is now confirmed to feature Montgomery’s character as the chief human villain.

Collider posted a set visit report from “Stranger Things 3” and confirmed Montgomery’s Billy will be one of the new season’s main villains along with the Russian military, which has come to town to investigate “shady supernatural dealings.” In making Billy a primary antagonist, the show will also flashback to when the character was 12 years old in order to color in his past.

“I think the sound bite that I would give you is, you can expect a hell of a lot more of Billy this season,” Montgomery said. “He’s like pure evil this season, but the supernatural element that’s incorporated makes it really interesting and makes it dark and at times horrible.”

A “supernatural element” involving Billy was the original plan for the character in Season 2, as “Stranger Things” co-creator Matt Duffer told Vulture in 2017. “Billy was supposed to have a bigger role,” he said. “There was a whole teen supernatural storyline that just got booted because it was just too cluttered, you know? A lot of that’s just getting kicked into season three.”

From the sound of it, “Stranger Things 3” will find Billy getting possessed by something from the Upside Down (that’s probably why the character is seen with a nasty infected arm in the new season’s official trailer). Netflix has already revealed that episode three of the new season is called “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard,” which led many fans to assume something bad was up with Billy since the character will be a lifeguard during the summer-set third season. It appears likely Billy is the reason for whatever dark mystery is going down at the pool.

Further plot details about Billy as the season’s big bad are remaining under wraps, although whatever happens will bring the character face to face with Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven. Collider reports that one intense scene between Billy and Eleven took up 25 pages of the script and took director Shawn Levy four days to shoot.

“Stranger Things 3” debuts July 4 on Netflix.

