‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Trailer Gives Major ‘Jurassic Park’ Vibes and a Voice to the Monster

No really, when did this monster learn to speak English? Netflix reveals all on July 4.

This Independence Day, it appears that “Stranger Things” has more in common with Will Smith’s patriotic big-budget action movie than it may have previously let on. Netflix dropped a brand-new trailer for its third season of the Duffer Brothers’ sci-fi horror series, and the threat that’s been lurking around Hawkins, Indiana is making itself known in a big way.

When last we left the gang, they were enjoying the school’s winter dance, the Snow Ball. Will no longer has the virus in him, the demodogs have all been defeated, and Eleven had sealed the portal to the Upside Down, trapping the monster on the other side. All is well… or so they thought.

The latest trailer for Season 3 below gives a far better idea of the threat that is coming for Hawkins this time, and it … speaks?

“You let us in and now…you are going to have to let us stay,” a rather well-cultured voice intones ominously. Here’s the official description of the season from Netflix:

It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.

Wow. “We’re going to end you. We’re going to end your friends. We’re going to end everyone,” doesn’t really leave room for misinterpretation. Eleven is going to have her work cut out for her.

“Stranger Things” Season 3 premieres July 4 on Netflix.

