TV Critics Embrace ‘Pose,’ ‘Russian Doll,’ ‘Fleabag’ for 2019 TCA Awards

"Game of Thrones" was nominated for Program of the Year, an award given to a show that drove the most conversation, without the burden of being outstanding or an achievement.

The Television Critics Association has announced its nominees for the 2019 TCA Awards, with strong showings for new series, women in general – and shows not named “Game of Thrones.”

FX’s freshman drama “Pose” and Netflix’s new comedy “Russian Doll” led all nominees with four apiece, with Billy Porter earning a nod for Individual Achievement in Drama and Natasha Lyonne scoring a mention for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Amazon’s U.K. import “Fleabag” also had a strong showing with three overall nominations, including Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, Program of the Year, and Individual Achievement in Comedy for creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

A large variety of series’ scored two nominations, including HBO representatives “Barry,” “Chernobyl,” “Sharp Objects,” “Succession,” and “Veep,” with two nominations also going to Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora,” FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight,” BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” and Netflix’s “When They See Us.”

“From departing juggernauts that changed the TV game to new shows that test the boundaries of what the medium can do and be, this has been a landmark season for television across all networks and platforms,” TCA President and The Hollywood Reporter Chief TV Critic Daniel Fienberg said in the organization’s official statement. “This strong nomination roster represents a diverse blend of talented performers, many of whom are also creators, and groundbreaking content that made us laugh, cry and gasp. Every category is bursting with hard choices, but we couldn’t ask for a better problem to have as we gather together to honor yet another terrific television season and celebrate 35 years of the TCA Awards.”

Looking at network offerings, HBO led all nominees with 15, just edging out Netflix with 14, followed by FX with eight and Amazon with five. The TCA Awards are held in conjunction with the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour held this year from July 23 to Aug. 8. The invitation-only ceremony will be held Aug. 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and hosted by Showtime’s own Desus & Mero.

A full list of nominees can be found below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” – HBO

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” – Showtime

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Billy Porter, “Pose” – FX

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon” – FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll” – Netflix

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” – Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“America To Me” – Starz

“Leaving Neverland” – HBO

“Our Planet” – Netflix

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“Surviving R. Kelly” – Lifetime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Great British Baking Show” – PBS

“Making It” – NBC

“Nailed It!” – Netflix

“Queer Eye” – Netflix

“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” – Netflix

“Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Arthur” – PBS Kids

“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)

“Muppet Babies” – Disney Junior

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO (2018, 2011, 2001 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“Desus & Mero” – Showtime

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” -TBS

“I Think You Should Leave” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Chernobyl” – HBO

“Deadwood: The Movie” – HBO

“Escape at Dannemora” – Showtime

“Fosse/Verdon” – FX

“Sharp Objects” – HBO

“When They See Us” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Dead to Me” – Netflix

“The Other Two” – Comedy Central

“Pose” – FX

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“Homecoming” – Amazon

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“Pose” – FX

“Succession” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Barry” – HBO

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV

“Veep” – HBO (2014 Winner in Category)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Chernobyl” – HBO

“Fleabag” – Amazon

“Game of Thrones” – HBO (2012 Winner in Category)

“Pose” – FX

“Russian Doll” – Netflix

“When They See Us” – Netflix

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.