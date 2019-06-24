‘The Investigation’ Live Stream: How to Watch Star-Studded Mueller Report Reading Online

Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Michael Shannon, and more will read the Mueller Report during a special live event in New York.

A group of celebrated actors will bring a little life to the Mueller Report later today with a special one-night-only live reading. The reading will feature selected excerpts from the special counsel’s report, which bears the onerous official title “Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.” With a little direction and a lot of famous names, Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, and John Lithgow will bring the words of the report to life.

They headline a stacked cast that also includes Justin Long, Piper Perabo, Michael Shannon, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, and Zachary Quinto, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Noah Emmerich, and Aidan Quinn. As if that weren’t enough of a draw, Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Mark Hamill will also make brief appearances.

The event is titled “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts,” and is adapted by playwright, screenwriter, and actor Robert Schenkkan. Schenkkan’s American mythology play “The Kentucky Cycle” won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1992.

He also wrote “All the Way,” about Lyndon B. Johnson’s maneuverings to complete the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2014. Bryan Cranston won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his performance as Johnson. Schenkkan also shares an Emmy with Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, among others, for the HBO limited series “The Pacific,” a companion to the mini-series “Band of Brothers” from 2010.

The organizer of the event, Law Works, is a bipartisan organization dedicated to educating the public on the importance of the rule of law, the role of the special counsel in the justice system, and the integrity of U.S. judicial institutions. Their goal is to share resources and stories from experts to shed light on important developments based on the rule of law, making sure that neither Congress nor the American people consider themselves above the law.

The live reading is executive produced by Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney, and Timothy Disney.

The stream will begin at 9 p.m. ET and will be performed in front of a live audience. Watch the livestream below.

