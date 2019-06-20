‘The Terror: Infamy’ First Trailer: A George Takei-Led Horror of Internment Camps

AMC's Ridley Scott-produced anthology series turns historical horrors into supernatural ones.

AMC has released a first official trailer for the second season of its horror anthology series, “The Terror: Infamy,” proving that we need look no further than our own past to find true terror. Executive produced by Ridley Scott, and created by Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein, “The Terror: Infamy” sets its sights on a stain on this country’s World War II history: Japanese internment camps. The first minute of footage offers a first look at veteran actor George Takei in one of his first horror roles after a string of comedy appearances of late. The trailer also promises plenty of creepy crawly things, demon possessions, shapeshifting spirits, and various evil ephemera. But is the evil coming from inside the house?

The official synopsis reads: “Set during World War II, the haunting and suspenseful second season of the horror-infused anthology, ‘The Terror: Infamy,’ centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community, and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible.”

The series stars Derek Mio (“Greek”) as Chester Nakayama; Kiki Sukezane (“Lost in Space”) as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester’s past; Cristina Rodlo (“Miss Bala”) as Luz, Chester’s secret girlfriend; Shingo Usami (“Unbroken”) as Henry Nakayama, Chester’s father; Naoko Mori (“Everest”) as Asako Nakayama, Chester’s mother; Miki Ishikawa (“9-1-1”) as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; and renowned actor, producer, author and activist Takei (“Star Trek”) as Yamato-san, a community elder and former fishing captain.

The first season of the AMC series received overwhelmingly positive reviews, currently holding a 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was an IndieWire Critics’ Pick when it was released last year, with TV critic Ben Travers writing: “‘The Terror’ is an exceptional series of surviving in the face of real yet unimaginable horrors, and in blending the two, AMC has one helluva frightfest.”

Created by David Kajganich and guided by fellow showrunner and executive producer Soo Hugh (along with E.P. Scott), Season 1 of “The Terror” also received praise for exceptional performances as well as stunning visual and CGI effects.

AMC will premiere “The Terror: Infamy” on Aug. 12. Check out the chilling first trailer (including an explanation of the title that will have you smacking your head you didn’t get it sooner) below.

