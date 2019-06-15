‘This Changes Everything’ Trailer: Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain in Hollywood Gender Discrimination Doc

The new documentary explores the "underrepresentation and misrepresentation of women" in the industry.

As it gears up for its theatrical release after a successful and extensive festival tour, “This Changes Everything” is giving a taste of the many big names set to speak out about Hollywood’s long-standing gender problem in the enlightening and wide-ranging new documentary.

Directed by Tom Donahue, the documentary features commentary and interviews from a number of Hollywood luminaries, including Geena Davis, Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman, Taraji P. Henson, Reese Witherspoon, Cate Blanchett, Jill Soloway, Shonda Rhimes, Yara Shahidi, Chloe Moretz, Amandla Stenberg, Alan Alda, Sandra Oh, Anita Hill, Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Rose McGowan, Judd Apatow, and Rosario Dawson.

Per the film’s official synopsis: “Told first-hand by some of Hollywood’s leading voices behind and in front of the camera, ‘This Changes Everything’ is a feature-length documentary that uncovers what is beneath one of the most confounding dilemmas in the entertainment industry— the underrepresentation and misrepresentation of women. It takes an incisive look at the history, empirical evidence, and systemic forces that foster gender discrimination and thus reinforce disparity in our culture.”

The doc doesn’t just paint a dismal picture, however, and instead also “seeks pathways and solutions from within and outside the industry, and around the world.” The film premiered at TIFF last year, and went on to screen at a variety of other festivals, including Hamptons, Chicago, DOC NYC, and RiverRun, among many others.

Last year, TIFF doc programmer Thom Powers told IndieWire that Donahue had been working for years on this assemblage of “a who’s who of women to tell the history of gender inequity in Hollywood,” adding that “some chapters to this story I did not know, including movements in the 1960s and 1980s making the same fights we see today.”

Powers added that Donahue started learning about the subject while working on his “Casting By” and several of the women wanted him to tell this wider story.

Check out the newest trailer for “This Changes Everything” below. Fathom Events will host a special one-night-only screening of the film on July 22, with more release plans to follow.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.