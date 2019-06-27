TIFF 2019 Tribute Gala Will Honor Participant Media and a ‘Female Emerging Talent’

The annual event will include two brand new awards this year: the TIFF Impact Award and the Mary Pickford Award.

Toronto International Film Festival co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey have announced a pair of brand-new awards for this year’s TIFF Tribute Gala, the festival’s annual awards fundraiser to support TIFF’s year-round programs and its core mission “to transform the way people see the world through film, and to celebrate the film industry’s outstanding contributors.” Both of today’s announced awards, including the TIFF Impact Award and the Mary Pickford Award, will celebrate their inaugural events at the gala.

TIFF will honor Participant Media with the newly-created TIFF Impact Award, as the multi-platform content company is being singled out for “creating a union between social impact and cinema.” It will be accepted by founder and chairman Jeff Skoll and CEO David Linde, as the celebrate the company’s fifteen anniversary and over a decade of “social action through storytelling.”

To date, Participant has produced more than 100 feature and documentary films that have collectively earned 73 Academy Award nominations and 18 wins.

This year’s gala will also include the introduction of the ​Mary Pickford Award,​ designed to honor “a female emerging talent in the industry.” The inaugural award is given this year in celebration of United Artists’ 100th anniversary, and is of course named after the trailblazing Pickford (a Toronto native).

The recipient of the inaugural Mary Pickford Award, as well as additional honorees for this year’s TIFF Tribute Gala, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Through our programming, we have had the privilege of celebrating new talents and showcasing works from renowned veterans in the industry over the past four decades,” said Vicente in an official statement. “We wanted to build on the success of last year’s tribute gala to outgoing Director and CEO Piers Handling in the form of a new annual awards event that highlights some of the year’s best films, as well as longtime contributors to our industry.”

Handling ended his tenure at the conclusion of last year’s festival, with TIFF veteran Bailey and former IFP head Vicente stepping in to fill his role as co-heads of the lauded festival.

Vicente added, “The TIFF Tribute Gala will recognize and celebrate the lifetime achievements of leading industry members, like the outstanding Jeff Skoll and David Linde; acting talent and directorial expertise; and new talent. It will also showcase a below-the-line artist and creator and their significant work.”

The event takes place Monday, September 9 at the Fairmont Royal York, during the 44th Toronto International Film Festival.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival runs September 5 – 15, 2019.

