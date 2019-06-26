‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’: Here’s the Tom Holland-Peter Parker Scene That Got Cut

The MCU actor says he is "heartbroken" the cameo never happened.

The Oscar-winning animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was certainly not short on featuring various versions of the Spider-Man character, from Miles Morales to Spider-Ham to Spider-Man Noir, but it turns out there was going to be at least one more Spider-Man in the film. Tom Holland, who stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reveals to JOE that he was originally going to cameo in “Spider-Verse” as his MCU superhero.

“At one point I was supposed to be in it,” Holland said. “There was going to be another Peter Parker [in addition to the one voiced by Jake Johnson]. There was like a scene in a train station or something, and it was going to be like an Easter egg. I was going to walk through the background or something, and say like ‘Hey, kid.’”

The Holland-Peter Parker cameo got to the planning stages but did not end up making it into the production schedule. Holland said he loved the idea but it never happened, which left him “heartbroken.” When asked if a cameo might work the other way, with Shameik Moore’s Miles coming to the MCU, Holland was thrilled by the idea.

Related Tom Holland Goes Viral for Saving Fan From Autograph Hunters During 'Spider-Man' Press

Tom Holland Spoils Biggest 'Avengers: Endgame' Death in TV Interview, Leaving Moviegoers Divided

“He’s really, really good in it,” Holland said. “I’m just excited to introduce Miles into our own universe one day. I think that’s going to be really good.” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” opened last December to some of the best reviews ever given to a superhero movie. The film swept awards season, winning the Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Fans have been waiting for Sony Pictures to officially announce a sequel. Producer Amy Pascal stirred up buzz for the next “Spider-Verse” movie this month when she told io9, “We are definitely hard at work on the sequel.” Holland is back as Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” the next MCU movie following the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Holland debuted as the superhero in “Captain America: Civil War” before getting his first standalone film with 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Disney is releasing “Far From Home” in theaters nationwide July 2. “Spider-Verse” is now available to stream on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.