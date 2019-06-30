Tom Holland A Bit Heartbroken Gwyneth Paltrow Didn’t Remember Acting in ‘Spider-Man’

Holland and Paltrow acted opposite each other again during the climactic "Avengers: Endgame" battle.

Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines at the start of June for her appearance on Jon Favreau’s new Netflix series “The Chef Show.” While cooking alongside her Marvel co-star, Paltrow appeared not to remember that she acted in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The actress’ character, Pepper Potts, appears in a brief scene near the end as Peter Parker (Tom Holland) declines Tony Stark’s offer for Spider-Man to join the Avengers. When Favreau brought up the movie, Paltrow responded, “No, I wasn’t in ‘Spider-Man, I was in ‘Avengers.’”

Considering how viral Paltrow’s gaffe went on social media, it’s not surprising word got back to Tom Holland that his Oscar-winning co-star did not remember her appearance in his first major Marvel movie. While Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker debuted in “Captain America: Civil War,” it was 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” that served as both the actor and the character’s full standalone adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland is on the press tour for this summer’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and humorously shared his reaction to Paltorw’s flub during a video interview with Pop Sugar. “I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time on ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ but she doesn’t remember, which still to this day breaks my heart.”

The two acted opposite one another again during the climactic “Avengers: Endgame” battle. “She came up and asked me for a photo with me and Robert [Downey Jr.],” Holland remembered. “And then I think she posted it and she said ‘Robert Downey Jr., myself and this guy.’ I was just the guy.”

Whether or not Paltrow and Holland will share the screen once more in the MCU remains to be seen given the tragic ending of “Avengers: Endgame.” While the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” story deals with the fallout from the “Endgame” finale, Paltrow’s Pepper Potts does not appear in the film.

Disney opens “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in theaters nationwide July 2.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.