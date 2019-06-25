Tom Holland Goes Viral for Saving Fan From Autograph Hunters During ‘Spider-Man’ Press

The "Spider-Man: Far From Home" actor came to a fan's rescue by telling off a group of aggressive fans.

Tom Holland proved his real-life superhero skills during his most recent trip to New York City in order to promote the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” A video of the 23-year-old actor has earned over 1 million views and counting in less than a day for featuring the actor coming to the rescue of a young fan suffering a panic attack (via The Independent).

The video, posted by Twitter user @NamelessCass, finds Holland telling off a group of aggressive autograph hunters. The group were pushing their way to the front of a crowd in order to get Holland’s attention, but in doing so they were pushing the young fan up against the barricade.

“I’m gonna throw all your shit on the floor if you keep pushing that girl,” Holland tells the autograph hunters. The group allegedly did not stop pushing the fan, so Holland went ahead and threw some of their posters and books on the ground. The fan posted a photo of the “Spider-Man” swag Holland threw to the floor.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” marks Holland’s second standalone MCU adventure following the success of 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” Holland made his debut as the fan-favorite superhero in “Captain America; Civil War” and appeared as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Early buzz on “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is high, with critics praising the latest MCU entry as the perfect follow-up to “Endgame.” Reacting to the film on social media, IndieWire’s deputy editor-film Kate Erbland wrote the film is “wonderful, funny and clever and filled with smart twists.” Considering “Endgame” is the second highest-grossing film ever released, many box office pundits expect “Far From Home” to surpass the $880 million earned by “Homecoming.” The latest “Spider-Man” could even become Disney’s third billion-dollar grosser of 2019 after “Endgame” and “Captain Marvel.”

Disney is opening “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in theaters nationwide July 2.

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 🙃

This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen….my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing…. ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well🤯 pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.