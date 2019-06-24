Tom Holland Spoils Biggest ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Death in TV Interview, Leaving Moviegoers Divided

The actor's recent appearance on Britain's "Graham Norton Show" has stirred up yet another MCU controversy.

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame.”]

How much time needs to pass before actors can start talking about film spoilers in public interviews? That question was on the mind of many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans over the weekend after Tom Holland’s June 21 appearance on Britain’s “Graham Norton Show.” The 23-year-old actor appeared on the talk show to promote his latest MCU entry “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and when asked to set up the movie’s plot he let loose one of the biggest spoilers from this year’s record-breaking tentpole “Avengers: Endgame.”

“The film is a direct continuation of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark,” Holland said. “Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then you’re living under a rock, to be honest.”

“Avengers: Endgame” opened in theaters April 26, but is two months enough time for him to publicly spoil Tony Stark’s death? “Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo made headlines in May after saying the ban on “Endgame” spoilers would lift on the Monday after the film’s second weekend in theaters. Marvel released a spoiler-filled “Far From Home” trailer that same week, although the clip began with Tom Holland warning fans not to watch if they did not want to hear spoilers. Fans watching Holland on Norton’s talk show were not so lucky.

Many moviegoers used social media to criticize Holland for spoiling the biggest “Endgame” death, while other fans were more protective of the actor considering the film is now two months old. Considering how much money “Endgame” has made at the box office (it’s the second biggest film globally in movie history and is less than $40 million away from surpassing James Cameron’s “Avatar” to become the biggest), Holland’s “you’re living under a rock” comment isn’t entirely off from the truth.

Holland’s “Graham Norton Show” gaffe was just the latest blip in his history of MCU spoilers. The actor indirectly spoiled the ending to “Avengers: Infinity War” while introducing a special screening of the film and alluded to the Quantum Realm playing a significant role in “Endgame” prior to its April 26 release. Holland has such a knack for giving away spoilers that the Russo brothers did not even give him the full “Endgame” script to read because he “can’t keep his mouth shut.”

“Avengers: Endgame” is now playing in theaters. A special release of the blockbuster hits theaters June 28 and includes new post-credits scenes.

