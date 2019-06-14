Tom Holland Reveals Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Death Scene Was Entirely Improvised

Holland and actors Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, and Don Cheadle filmed the heartbreaking scene with "no real script."

Robert Downey Jr. brought a lot of personal touches to “Avengers: Endgame,” from using his real life for the “I love you 3000” line to improvising his “no trust, liar” insult to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). But the film’s biggest improvisational moment just so happened to be Tony Stark’s death. In a video interview with Pinkvilla (via ScreenRant), Tom Holland said the death of Iron Man was not scripted and was filmed with only the actors, the directors, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on set.

“It was interesting because, when we shot that scene with Robert there was no real script, at all,” Holland said. “It was just Kevin Feige, the two Russo brothers, myself, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, and Don Cheadle. They kinda brought us to set, they kind of told us what was gonna happen, or what they wanted to happen and then we sort of just improvised if I can remember correctly.”

The moment occurs after Tony Stark gains control of the Infinity Gauntlet and snaps his figures, effectively killing Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army. The Infinity Gauntlet’s power proves too strong and kills Tony. The character is surrounded by wife Pepper Potts, protégé Peter Parker, and best friend James Rhodes when he does. The scene is mostly dialogue free. Tony doesn’t say a word as Peter breaks down and Pepper tells him he can rest and that their family will be okay now that he’s protected the world.

“It was really, really interesting way to shoot such a kind of pivotal scene of the movie, but it was a really emotional day and I mean looking back on it now it was maybe the craziest day on set you know,” Holland said. “But it was really amazing and turned out to be a fantastic scene.”

Holland returns to the MCU next month with “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” which is set directly after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tony’s death plays a large part in kicking off the film, as Peter and the rest of the world are in mourning over the loss of Iron Man. “Far From Home” opens in theaters July 2.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.