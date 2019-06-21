‘Toy Story 4’ Is Great, But Animation Still Can’t Get No Respect

Screen Talk, episode 248: Is the new "Lion King" animation? Disney is avoiding that designation. Here's why.

This summer has provided some good excuses to dismiss the concept of sequels and reboots — we’re looking at you, “Men in Black: International” and “Shaft” — but “Toy Story 4” is a welcome exception. Pixar’s most famous series has delivered another winning entry, with Woody and Buzz Lightyear (not to mention a more prominent role for Bo Peep) at the center of an adventure that has won over critics and seems poised to outgross earlier entries at the box office. But is this really a surprise to anyone? Time and again, animation is treated as a marginalized form in Hollywood and beyond, regarded as a format for children’s entertainment that only occasionally rises to the level of serious art. We know that’s not true. So what gives?

That’s one of the topics at the center of this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson dig into the new “Toy Story” as well as the hype surrounding “The Lion King,” which may or may not qualify as animation (Disney certainly would prefer to avoid that designation, but c’mon). They also discuss recent reports surrounding Apple’s move into producing films that could generate Oscar buzz, and how it compares to Amazon’s own foray into the specialty films over the past several years. Thompson also shares some updates from Palm Springs Shortsfest.

Listen to the full episode below.

