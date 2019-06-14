‘Toy Story 4,’ ‘Men in Black,’ and ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’: IndieWire Weekly Review Roundup

Kick your weekend off with all of IndieWire's film and television reviews from this week, all in one place!

Everyone might be talking about “Toy Story 4,” but one of life’s few certainties is that the influx of indie reviews never stops. This week’s films ran the entire spectrum of quality, from a great Martin Scorsese documentary to the big-budget franchise disaster that everybody saw coming. Plus we have a gangster film from Cannes, and on the TV side a Boston show from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and HBO’s first original Spanish-language series. Keep reading for all those reviews, and everything in between:

Film

‘Rolling Thunder Revue’ Review: Martin Scorsese Directs a Feverish Netflix Doc About Bob Dylan

Scorsese’s revisionist “No Direction Home” followup is as delightfully weird as the tour that inspired it, says David Ehrlich.

‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Review: Jim Jarmusch’s Sluggish Zombie Comedy Targets Trump

Jarmusch’s latest is heavy-handed, and lethargic even by his standards, according to David Ehrlich.

Related 'Baskets' Review: Season 4 Feels Like the Beautiful Beginning of the End

'Toy Story 4' Review: Forky Helps Pixar's Signature Franchise End on the Perfect Note

‘Men in Black: International’ Review: A Misconceived Attempt to Bring New Life to a Tired Franchise

The reboot that nobody asked for is an unfocused, expensive mess, writes Eric Kohn.

‘Piranhas’ Review: An Arrestingly Visceral Mafia Movie with a Coming-of-Age Twist

David Ehrlich praises the film for its awareness of its own predictability, and the character choices that allow it to rise above standard gangster fare.

‘Toy Story 4’ Review: Forky Helps Pixar’s Signature Franchise End on the Perfect Note

Despite the last film’s seemingly definitive ending, Woody’s latest adventure has even more to say, thanks to an unexpected new character.

‘Murder Mystery’ Review: Adam Sandler’s Latest Netflix Debacle Is His Laziest Movie to Date

This rough outing proves Adam Sandler isn’t even trying anymore, writes David Ehrlich.

Television

‘City on a Hill’ Review: Kevin Bacon’s Showtime Drama Is A Good Ol’ Boston Cop Story

The new series from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is a standard cop show with impeccable attention to detail, writes Ben Travers.

‘Los Espookys’ Review: HBO’s Spanish-Language Horror Comedy Offers Something Good For Everyone

The six-episode first season provides plenty of laughs because it knows exactly what it is, according to Ben Travers.

‘Pose’ Review: Vociferous Season 2 Goes ‘Vogue’ For a Community That Demands To Be Seen

The second season of Ryan Murphy’s hit ups the glamour, ups the Billy Porter, and provides a more complete picture of ballroom culture writes Hanh Nguyen.

‘Baskets’ Review: Season 4 Feels Like the Beautiful Beginning of the End

After three excellent years, Hanh Nguyen thinks the clown comedy is setting up its grand finale.

IndieWire rounds up our weekly film and TV reviews every Friday.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.