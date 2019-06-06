‘Black Mirror’ Got Trent Reznor’s Blessing to Remix Nine Inch Nails for Miley Cyrus Episode

"Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker says Reznor thought the episode idea was "all very funny."

Trent Reznor has already made his mark on Hollywood thanks to collaborations with David Fincher, from his Oscar-winning “The Social Network” score to “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” and “Gone Girl,” and now the musician has left his stamp on “Black Mirror.” The musician allowed the latest season of “Black Mirror” to remix famous Nine Inch Nails’ songs for the Miley Cyrus-starring episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.” Cyrus’ character, a pop star named Ashley O, sings peppier versions of such Reznor classics as “Head Like a Hole.” “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker even had permission to change the lyrics as needed.

“He got it straight away,” Brooker said of Reznor during a press conference (via Billboard). “It was via email and he was really happy. He wanted to see the script and I got to rewrite his lyrics in a chirpy way. I’m not the best lyricist in the world, and there’s one point where she’s singing ‘I’m stoked on ambition and verve’ instead of, ‘You’re gonna get what you deserve.’”

Brooker added, “He thought it was all very funny. He found all of the dark comedy very entertaining. There are lots of dark concepts in the film and we just enjoyed a childish subversion of them.”

Choosing Nine Inch Nails’ songs to remix fit into the overall story of “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.” Cyrus’ Ashley O is getting burnt out from having to appear as an uber-positive pop star all the time. The character has an edgier, more punk side to her musicality that her manager refuses to let her embrace. Brooker’s decision to use Reznor’s dark original songs and coat them with more positive melodies and lyrics speaks directly to Ashley O’s predicament in the episode.

Reznor most recently worked on the scores for 2018 films “Mid90s” and “Bird Box.” Next up for the musician are the scores for two highly anticipated movies: “Krisha” director Trey Edward Shults’ musical drama “Waves” and Joe Wright’s fall thriller “The Woman in the Window,” starring Amy Adams. Reznor composes his scores with partner Atticus Ross. The duo are also handling the music for Damon Lindelof’s upcoming “Watchmen” series on HBO.

