Venom and Spider-Man Crossover Movie ‘Seems Likely,’ Teases MCU Boss Kevin Feige

Marvel fans just got one step closer to seeing Tom Hardy and Tom Holland share the big screen.

Comic book movie fans hoping Tom Hardy’s Venom and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man get the chance to share the big screen are in luck as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says a crossover movie “seems likely” in the future. Sony Pictures owns the rights to the Spider-Man and Venom characters and has found financial success in sharing the former with Disney in order for the character to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. MCU fans have been hopeful Venom might crossover as well, though neither studio has confirmed the move yet.

“I think probably it’s up to Sony,” Feige said when asked about a potential crossover by CinemaBlend. “Sony has both those characters and has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another ‘Venom’ or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.”

Sony’s “Venom” was released in theaters October 2018 and became a worldwide box office sensation. The film grossed $855 million globally despite poor reviews from film critics. Sony announced at the start of 2019 that it was moving forward with a sequel to be scripted by returning writer Kelly Marcel. Tom Hardy is set to reprise the role of Eddie Brock/Venom opposite Woody Harrelson, who made his debut as Carnage in the brief “Venom” post-credits scene. Sony has not officially announced any details for “Venom 2.”

A potential Venom and Spider-Man movie has been rumored ever since Sony decided to go with a PG-13 cut of the Tom Hardy tentpole. News broke before the release of “Venom” the main reason Sony did not want to pursue an R-rated movie is because it would close the door on the character joining up with the PG-13 world of Holland’s “Spider-Man” movies. Holland has two MCU movies under his belt: 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and this summer’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” By keeping “Venom” PG-13, the chance of a crossover has remained a possibility that Feige appears interested in exploring if Sony approves.

Sony began sharing the “Spider-Man” character staring with “Homecoming,” which made $880 million worldwide. The upcoming “Far From Home,” in theaters nationwide July 2, is expected to finish its run near or above the $1 billion mark. Bringing the hugely profitable “Venom” and “Spider-Man” franchises together would appear to be a no-brainer for financial success.

