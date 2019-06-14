‘Veronica Mars’ Trailer: Hulu’s Season 4 Investigates a Series of Mysterious Explosions

After three seasons and a movie, Kristen Bell's titular detective might be in for her most dangerous case yet.

“Veronica Mars” coming back was always going to mean bad news for someone. After all, it’s a little difficult to have a detective show without a crime.

As the beloved series eyes its Season 4 debut on its new home at Hulu, the next round of episodes means that there are plenty more people in danger than just Veronica’s clients. As Spring Break turns deadly following a series of explosions in Neptune, it’s up to Veronica (Kristen Bell) to figure out who’s behind everything.

Along the way, she’ll have some help from a few familiar faces. Veronica’s dad Keith (Enrico Colantoni) is offering his expertise as an investigator, while Logan (Jason Dohring) is presenting some relationship challenges during Veronica’s time away from the office. As always, Dick Casablancas (Ryan Hansen) seems to be in his element, hosting some beach festivities before things go horribly wrong.

This season does have a few new faces, most notably J.K. Simmons as an ex-con who might be more connected to these beachside explosions than he lets on. It’s probably a good bet that Patton Oswalt’s pizza delivery guy might also be more than a pizza delivery guy, too. Max Greenfield also will be back for this new Hulu season as well.

Season 4 will span eight episodes, with series creator Rob Thomas writing both the first and last installments. Every episode will be available to watch when the season debuts at the end of July. Watch the full trailer for the new season (including some creative ideas for family bonding activities) below:

“Veronica Mars” Season 4 debuts July 26 on Hulu.

