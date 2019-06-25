‘Justice League’ Fans Are Already Begging New Warner Bros. CEO to Release the Snyder Cut

Ann Sarnoff is replacing Kevin Tsujihara as Warner Bros. Entertainment chairman and CEO.

Warner Bros. Entertainment announced June 24 that Ann Sarnoff would replace Kevin Tsujihara as the company’s chairman and chief executive officer. As soon as the movie studio announced the hiring, Zack Snyder fans began spamming the Warner Bros. Twitter page begging for Sarnoff to release the “Snyder cut” of his 2017 superhero tentpole “Justice League.” Most of the Twitter pleas were in reply to Warner Bros.’ tweet announcing Sarnoff as the new CEO. Their tweets are accompanied by the #ReleasetheSnyderCut hashtag.

The Snyder cut refers to Zack Snyder’s original cut of “Justice League,” which failed to see the light of day after he left the project because of a family tragedy. “Avengers” director Joss Whedon was brought on by Warner Bros. to oversee the film’s completion, which included studio-mandated reshoots that drastically changed Snyder’s tone to add more jokes and a lighter tone. Since the movie’s release in November 2017, some DCEU fans have been obsessed with being able to watch Snyder’s original cut of the film before Whedon got involved. Thus the “Snyder cut” movement was born.

Snyder fans were recently in the news for raising money in order to advertise for the Snyder cut at the upcoming Comic-Con event in San Diego. A crowdfunding campaign earned over $20,000 dollars, a portion of which will be donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The rest of the money is going to create advertisements, including “educational fliers,” “handheld signs,” and various “swag” that include the group’s “Release the Snyder cut” mantra.

While a new Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO might give Snyder fans hope for an eventual Snyder cut release, Sarnoff will have more pressing matters to deal with as she starts the new job. As IndieWire’s Anne Thompson explained, Sarnoff built BBC’s North American direct-to-consumer streaming service BritBox into a massive success and will be tasked with doing the same for Warner Media’s new streaming service. Sarnoff will be based in Los Angeles and will join the Warner Media team later this summer. Both Warner film chief Toby Emmerich and TV chief Peter Roth will report to Sarnoff.

Warner Bros. is proud to announce our new Chair and CEO, Ann Sarnoff. Welcome to the WB family! #WarnerBros https://t.co/LBEamrL89l pic.twitter.com/zOoKYm7sde — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) June 24, 2019

