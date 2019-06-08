‘Watchmen’ Shares Another Ominous Look at New Character — Watch

The HBO series is due out in the fall, but the Damon Lindelof-created show is only giving viewers hints a few frames at a time.

Damon Lindelof’s upcoming “Watchmen” series is teasing out information a bit at a time, and it looks like the show’s Instagram account is following suit. Rather than dump everything in a couple of exposition-heavy trailers, the new HBO series is gradually unspooling this new spin on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic graphic novel in a surprising, fresh way.

After plenty of teases, including the very first image from the new series, audiences may have just gotten a new glimpse of a character that could be integral to the story going forward.

View this post on Instagram #WatchmenHBO A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Jun 7, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

Even though the other two Instagram snippets are clips that were previously revealed in last month’s teaser trailer for the series, it’s a signal that the hoards of misguided Rorschach followers aren’t the only characters with something to hide.

View this post on Instagram #WatchmenHBO A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Jun 7, 2019 at 7:30am PDT

Various internet sleuths have deduced that this new character is most likely Looking Glass, an addition to the “Watchmen” universe played by Tim Blake Nelson. In addition to this reflective, mirror-like mask, the biggest clue is that it sure looks like Nelson’s face underneath that shimmery exterior:

View this post on Instagram #WatchmenHBO A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Jun 7, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

Generating interest in a new project without being too mysterious or too desperate is a difficult task, but “Watchmen” seems to be doing a pretty stellar job of it so far. (The part at the end of the show’s teaser trailer when Don Johnson’s Chief Judd Crawford playfully chants “Tick tock, tick tock…” before winking might be one of the strongest cases for the show so far.)

In addition to Nelson and Johnson, “Watchmen” has an impressive ensemble, ready to help redefine this source material. Recent Oscar winner Regina King, recent “Black Mirror” actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr., and Jean Smart are all part of the show’s main cast. Jeremy Irons will also be continuing the role of Ozymandias, originally played in Zack Snyder’s 2009 film by Matthew Goode.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.