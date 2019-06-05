‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Debuts Gal Gadot’s New Gold Armor, Teasing New Sequel Powers

Patty Jenkins' sequel to the 2017 blockbuster is coming to theaters June 2020.

Did Patty Jenkins just spoil something big about the upcoming Warner Bros. tentpole “Wonder Woman 1984”? The director announced on social media “1984” will not be coming to San Diego Comic-Con later this summer, but the bad news was made a bit easier with the debut of a visually eye-popping new poster for the blockbuster. The one-sheet includes the image of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince wearing the iconic Gold Armor from the comic books, which means Wonder Woman could be taking flight on the big screen in 2020.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is set to follow Diana during the Cold War as she comes into conflict with the Soviet Union and a new foe called Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Jenkins and Gadot have kept additional plot details under wraps, which is why the debut of Gadot wearing the Gold Armor should prove exciting for comic book fans. In the comics, Diana’s Gold Armor (also referred to as the Golden Eagle Armor) gives her the ability fly. The armor also has superhuman durability that makes Diana impervious to bullets, explosions, and other energy attacks. Diana is given the armor when going up against her most formidable opponents, which suggests Wiig’s Cheetah is going to be quite the threat.

Just how Wonder Woman gets her hands on the Gold Armor remains to be seen. It should be noted that Jenkins is letting the poster do all the talking for now, so it’s not entirely confirmed that the Gold Armor will appear in the 2020 movie. “1984” is opening one year from the debut of the new poster, so it makes sense for Jenkins to drop this Gold Armor clue now to continue to build excitement.

Earlier this year, “1984” producer Charles Roven teased the film would follow in the tradition of James Bond in being a sequel that feels like a standalone film. “It’s a completely different timeframe and you’ll get a sense of what Diana/Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years,” he said. “But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heart strings as well.”

Warner Bros. will release “Wonder Woman 1984” in theaters nationwide June 5, 2020.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

