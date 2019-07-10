A24 Announces Free Public Screening Series of Its Biggest Indie Hits

The "Public Access" series will bring films like "Moonlight," "Lady Bird," and "The Witch" back to the locations they were set.

“Moonlight” in Miami. “Lady Bird” in Sacramento. “Good Time” under Queens’ iconic elevated subway tracks. “The Bling Ring” in the parking lot of a Valley liquor store. This summer, boutique distributor and production house A24 Films is not only bringing some of its best films to the people — for free — but also setting screenings in the very locations those films take place.

Billed as “A24 Public Access” — and recently teased on the company’s Twitter account — the summer screening series kicks off on July 20 with a screening on Greta Gerwig’s breakout Oscar winner “Lady Bird,” unfurling in a Sacramento parking lot. As star Timothee Chalamet tells Saoirse Ronan in the film, which includes a number of scenes of the hippest teens in the NorCal town hanging out in their own parking lot, it will be “hella tight.”

Each film in the series, including other picks like “The Spectacular Now” and “The Witch,” will screen on a dedicated billboard located in the primary setting of each film. Per A24’s official announcement, it’s “a celebration of the movies and the places they came from, hosted across the country on the most classic form of American media.”

The series will continue to roll out throughout the days of summer, making stops in the San Fernando Valley, a tiny town in New Hampshire, Queens, Georgia, ending in Miami for a “Moonlight” screening just a few blocks away from Moonlight Way, a stretch of road that the city renamed to immortalize the Best Picture-winning film.

While details remain slim — like, hey, just how early do film fans need to line up for each evening event? — each location and start time can be located over at A24’s mini site for the event, which includes incredibly precise placements for each billboard screening.

Fans of each film will surely recognize the importance of each location, though we confess to being a touch disappointed that the location of “The Witch” screening is not more desolate, foreboding, and filled with goats (presumably, those are areas which typically don’t house billboards, and yet…). Head on over to A24 for more information on the series as it unfolds.

